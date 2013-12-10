(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Dec 10 The Philippine peso led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, hitting a three-month low as offshore funds sold the currency and domestic shares lost ground. The peso lost as much as 0.5 percent to 44.35 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 9. Traders said anticipation that oil importers will be buying dollars contributed to the decline. Manila shares lost more than 2 percent, underperforming most regional markets. The decline came even as data showed Philippine exports in October rose 14 percent from a year earlier, compared with 5.1 percent growth in September. India's rupee slid on dollar demand from oil importers and weaker domestic stocks. After the South Korean won hit a fresh 28-month high, some of the day's rise was pared as the government gave the latest in a series of warnings against the currency's sharp gains. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0827 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.10 103.26 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2493 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.612 29.630 +0.06 Korean won 1052.00 1053.00 +0.10 *Baht 32.12 32.12 +0.00 Peso 44.29 44.15 -0.32 Rupiah 11980.00 11965.00 -0.13 Rupee 61.24 61.13 -0.18 Ringgit 3.2080 3.2095 +0.05 Yuan 6.0713 6.0723 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.10 86.79 -15.82 Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2219 -2.29 Taiwan dlr 29.612 29.136 -1.61 Korean won 1052.00 1070.60 +1.77 Baht 32.12 30.61 -4.70 Peso 44.29 41.05 -7.32 Rupiah 11980.00 9630.00 -19.62 Rupee 61.24 54.99 -10.21 Ringgit 3.2080 3.0580 -4.68 Yuan 6.0713 6.2303 +2.62 * Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)