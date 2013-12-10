(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SEOUL, Dec 10 The Philippine peso led losses
among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, hitting a
three-month low as offshore funds sold the currency and domestic
shares lost ground.
The peso lost as much as 0.5 percent to 44.35 per
dollar, its weakest since Sept. 9. Traders said anticipation
that oil importers will be buying dollars contributed to the
decline.
Manila shares lost more than 2 percent,
underperforming most regional markets.
The decline came even as data showed Philippine exports in
October rose 14 percent from a year earlier, compared with 5.1
percent growth in September.
India's rupee slid on dollar demand from oil
importers and weaker domestic stocks.
After the South Korean won hit a fresh 28-month
high, some of the day's rise was pared as the government gave
the latest in a series of warnings against the currency's sharp
gains.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0827 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.10 103.26 +0.16
Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2493 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 29.612 29.630 +0.06
Korean won 1052.00 1053.00 +0.10
*Baht 32.12 32.12 +0.00
Peso 44.29 44.15 -0.32
Rupiah 11980.00 11965.00 -0.13
Rupee 61.24 61.13 -0.18
Ringgit 3.2080 3.2095 +0.05
Yuan 6.0713 6.0723 +0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.10 86.79 -15.82
Sing dlr 1.2506 1.2219 -2.29
Taiwan dlr 29.612 29.136 -1.61
Korean won 1052.00 1070.60 +1.77
Baht 32.12 30.61 -4.70
Peso 44.29 41.05 -7.32
Rupiah 11980.00 9630.00 -19.62
Rupee 61.24 54.99 -10.21
Ringgit 3.2080 3.0580 -4.68
Yuan 6.0713 6.2303 +2.62
* Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)