Dec 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Thai baht's previous close is from Dec. 9. Thai markets were closed on Dec. 10 for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0200 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.80 102.83 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2487 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.557 29.635 +0.26 Korean won 1050.60 1052.20 +0.15 Baht 31.96 32.12 +0.50 Peso 44.16 44.29 +0.31 Rupiah 12000.00 11980.00 -0.17 Rupee 61.04 61.04 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2025 3.2065 +0.12 Yuan 6.0715 6.0710 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.80 86.79 -15.57 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2219 -2.08 Taiwan dlr 29.557 29.136 -1.42 Korean won 1050.60 1070.60 +1.90 Baht 31.96 30.61 -4.22 Peso 44.16 41.05 -7.03 Rupiah 12000.00 9630.00 -19.75 Rupee 61.04 54.99 -9.91 Ringgit 3.2025 3.0580 -4.51 Yuan 6.0715 6.2303 +2.62 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anand Basu)