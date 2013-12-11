* Previous day's rise in gold, position squaring lift baht * Rupiah eases on onshore dollar demand (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 11 The Thai baht rose on short-covering on Wednesday, pulling away from a three-month low set last week on concerns over political tensions, while the Indonesian rupiah fell on dollar-buying by onshore players. Moves in Asian currencies were mixed, with currencies such as the baht and the Philippine peso getting a respite after a recent selloff, while those like the rupiah and the Indian rupee retreated. Although there is caution that emerging Asian currencies could come under pressure if the U.S. Federal Reserve were to announce a scaling back of its monetary stimulus at its Dec. 17-18 policy meeting, some market players say a big shock is unlikely. The market already seems to have priced in the impact of the Fed eventually tapering its bond-buying stimulus, said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. "Market is long the U.S. dollar because of this and we now see dollar selling to adjust positions," the trader said. While there had been expectations for a big outflow from emerging Asian markets at one point, that doesn't seem to be happening right now, he added. THAI BAHT Traders said long liquidation in the dollar gave a lift to the baht, which rose as high as around 31.90, from a three-month low of 32.34 set last Friday. A Bangkok-based trader said the previous day's short-covering rise in gold helped trigger some dollar-selling, adding that the market had been caught long the dollar. The precious metal is popular among Thai investors, and rises in gold prices often prompt some to sell physical gold or futures. Investors might then sell the dollars they gained from such transactions to buy the baht. Other traders said stop-loss dollar selling was triggered at levels below 32.05 and 32.00. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah fell as low as 12,012, nearing a low of 12,035 set last Thursday, the rupiah's weakest level versus the dollar since March 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data. Traders said Indonesia's central bank was spotted intervening to sell the dollar, which rose on the back of demand from onshore players. One trader said the dollar was likely to remain on the bid against the rupiah going into the month-end, supported by demand from local companies. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Thai baht's previous close is from Dec. 9. Thai markets were closed on Dec. 10 for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0546 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.74 102.83 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2498 1.2487 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.565 29.635 +0.24 Korean won 1053.00 1052.20 -0.08 Baht 32.00 32.12 +0.37 Peso 44.19 44.29 +0.23 Rupiah 11990.00 11980.00 -0.08 Rupee 61.29 61.04 -0.41 Ringgit 3.2090 3.2065 -0.08 Yuan 6.0714 6.0710 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.74 86.79 -15.52 Sing dlr 1.2498 1.2219 -2.23 Taiwan dlr 29.565 29.136 -1.45 Korean won 1053.00 1070.60 +1.67 Baht 32.00 30.61 -4.34 Peso 44.19 41.05 -7.11 Rupiah 11990.00 9630.00 -19.68 Rupee 61.29 54.99 -10.28 Ringgit 3.2090 3.0580 -4.71 Yuan 6.0714 6.2303 +2.62 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)