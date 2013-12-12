Dec 12 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0153 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.72 102.43 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.2525 1.2519 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.593 29.640 +0.16 Korean won 1054.20 1052.10 -0.20 Baht 32.14 32.06 -0.26 Peso 44.22 44.12 -0.23 Rupiah 12020.00 11985.00 -0.29 Rupee 61.25 61.25 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2245 3.2150 -0.29 Yuan 6.0736 6.0717 -0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.72 86.79 -15.51 Sing dlr 1.2525 1.2219 -2.44 Taiwan dlr 29.593 29.136 -1.54 Korean won 1054.20 1070.60 +1.56 Baht 32.14 30.61 -4.76 Peso 44.22 41.05 -7.17 Rupiah 12020.00 9630.00 -19.88 Rupee 61.25 54.99 -10.21 Ringgit 3.2245 3.0580 -5.16 Yuan 6.0736 6.2303 +2.58 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Supriya Kurane)