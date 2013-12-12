* Rupiah matches a near 5-year low set last Thursday * Banks buy dollar/rupiah for corporate clients-trader * Repatriation and importers seen behind such dlr demand * Asia FX dented by jitters Fed may soon start tapering (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Asian currencies fell on Thursday, dented by jitters that a scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus might be imminent, while the rupiah hit a near five-year low, succumbing to year-end corporate demand for the dollar. The Indonesian rupiah fell as low as 12,035 versus the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data, matching last Thursday's trough, which was the rupiah's weakest level since March 2009. The rupiah's drop, which came ahead of an interest rate decision by Indonesia's central bank later on Thursday, was triggered by dollar-buying by local and foreign banks on behalf of their corporate clients, an Indonesia-based trader said. "I think this is going to be the action for the next two weeks," he added. The corporate demand for the greenback was likely due to factors such as fund repatriation by foreign firms and dollar-buying by local importers, the trader said. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched in May in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,025 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since JISDOR's introduction. At its policy decision due on Thursday, Bank Indonesia is seen likely to keep its benchmark reference rate on hold at 7.50 percent, according to a Reuters poll. Analysts say recent data has shown an improvement in the country's trade balance and Bank Indonesia may wait for the full effect of a 175-basis-point rate increase since June to filter through the economy. Asian currencies fell broadly on jitters that the U.S. Federal Reserve may announce a tapering of its monetary stimulus as early as next week, when it holds a policy meeting on Dec. 17-18. Such caution grew after a provisional budget deal out of Washington was seen as removing one of the near-term reasons for the Fed to maintain its current pace of economic stimulus. Leading the drop were currencies such as the Indian rupee , Malaysian ringgit, and the rupiah. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased about 0.2 percent to 44.21 to the dollar. The peso earlier slipped as low as 44.30, nearing Tuesday's three-month low of 44.350. The Philippine central bank will likely keep its key policy rate steady on Thursday and through the end of March 2014 before starting to raise it as early as the second quarter of next year, a Reuters poll found. All 10 analysts surveyed said the central bank's policy-making Monetary Board will vote to hold the overnight borrowing rate at a record low of 3.5 percent on Thursday, at its final meeting this year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0345 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.52 102.43 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2529 1.2519 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.600 29.640 +0.14 Korean won 1054.10 1052.10 -0.19 Baht 32.13 32.06 -0.23 Peso 44.21 44.12 -0.20 Rupiah 12030.00 11985.00 -0.37 Rupee 61.65 61.25 -0.65 Ringgit 3.2270 3.2150 -0.37 Yuan 6.0748 6.0717 -0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.52 86.79 -15.34 Sing dlr 1.2529 1.2219 -2.47 Taiwan dlr 29.600 29.136 -1.57 Korean won 1054.10 1070.60 +1.57 Baht 32.13 30.61 -4.73 Peso 44.21 41.05 -7.15 Rupiah 12030.00 9630.00 -19.95 Rupee 61.65 54.99 -10.80 Ringgit 3.2270 3.0580 -5.24 Yuan 6.0748 6.2303 +2.56 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)