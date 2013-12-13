SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Asian currencies slipped on
Friday, held back by worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might
start scaling back its monetary stimulus as early as next week.
The Indonesian rupiah fell to its lowest level in nearly
five years for the second straight day. The rupiah slipped to
12,075 versus the dollar, its lowest level since March
2009, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Singapore dollar touched its lowest level in more than
10 weeks at 1.2576 versus the U.S. dollar at one point,
the lowest level for the city-state's currency since Sept. 30.
The following table shows the position of Asian currencies
against the dollar at 0242 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0242 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.55 103.37 -0.17
Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2558 +0.03
Taiwan dlr 29.608 29.660 +0.18
Korean won 1053.00 1051.00 -0.19
Baht 32.08 32.07 -0.03
Peso 44.18 44.09 -0.20
Rupiah 12075.00 12010.00 -0.54
Rupee 61.81 61.81 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2340 3.2280 -0.19
Yuan 6.0730 6.0711 -0.03
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.55 86.79 -16.19
Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2219 -2.67
Taiwan dlr 29.608 29.136 -1.59
Korean won 1053.00 1070.60 +1.67
Baht 32.08 30.61 -4.58
Peso 44.18 41.05 -7.07
Rupiah 12075.00 9630.00 -20.25
Rupee 61.81 54.99 -11.03
Ringgit 3.2340 3.0580 -5.44
Yuan 6.0730 6.2303 +2.59
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anand Basu)