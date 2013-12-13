SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Asian currencies slipped on Friday, held back by worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might start scaling back its monetary stimulus as early as next week. The Indonesian rupiah fell to its lowest level in nearly five years for the second straight day. The rupiah slipped to 12,075 versus the dollar, its lowest level since March 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Singapore dollar touched its lowest level in more than 10 weeks at 1.2576 versus the U.S. dollar at one point, the lowest level for the city-state's currency since Sept. 30. The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0242 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0242 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.55 103.37 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2558 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.608 29.660 +0.18 Korean won 1053.00 1051.00 -0.19 Baht 32.08 32.07 -0.03 Peso 44.18 44.09 -0.20 Rupiah 12075.00 12010.00 -0.54 Rupee 61.81 61.81 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2340 3.2280 -0.19 Yuan 6.0730 6.0711 -0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.55 86.79 -16.19 Sing dlr 1.2554 1.2219 -2.67 Taiwan dlr 29.608 29.136 -1.59 Korean won 1053.00 1070.60 +1.67 Baht 32.08 30.61 -4.58 Peso 44.18 41.05 -7.07 Rupiah 12075.00 9630.00 -20.25 Rupee 61.81 54.99 -11.03 Ringgit 3.2340 3.0580 -5.44 Yuan 6.0730 6.2303 +2.59 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anand Basu)