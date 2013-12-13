* Rupiah hits lowest since March 2009 for second day * Singapore dollar briefly touches 10-week low * Fed tapering jitters weigh on Asian currencies (Adds comment, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Asian currencies slipped on Friday and the Indonesian rupiah fell to its lowest level in nearly five years, dented by concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start scaling back its monetary stimulus as early as next week. The rupiah weakened to 12,085 versus the dollar, touching its lowest level since March 2009 for a second straight day, according to Thomson Reuters data. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched in May in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,081 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since JISDOR's introduction. Because of Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve starts winding down the stimulus that has fuelled inflows to emerging markets. Year-end corporate demand for the dollar added to the recent weakness of the rupiah, which is down about 1 percent on the week. Among emerging Asian currencies, only the Indian rupee has fallen more for the week. But the rupee's weekly drop of 1.2 percent came after it touched a four-month high on Monday. Indonesia's central bank kept the benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent on Thursday as expected, and said it would act to strengthen its monetary policy response if an expected tapering in U.S. stimulus threatened to spark capital outflows from the country. Andy Ji, a Singapore-based strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, played down the near-term impact of the rate decision, saying the market hadn't been looking for any surprises this time and that the near-term focus was on U.S. monetary policy. "If we really want to look at the domestic situation, all the data coming out of the country in the past month or two are really not looking better, in terms of inflation, in terms of current account deficit," Ji said. While Indonesia's current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter versus the second quarter, it still stood at 3.8 percent of gross domestic product, or the equivalent of $8.4 billion. Friday's daily losses in Asian currencies were led by the rupiah and the rupee, followed by currencies such as the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso. The Singapore dollar briefly touched a 10-week low before paring its losses. The city-state's currency fell to as low as 1.2576 to the U.S. dollar at one point, its lowest level since Sept. 30. Strong U.S. retail sales data the previous day kept alive expectations the Federal Reserve could start scaling back its bond buying stimulus as early as Dec. 17-18, when the U.S. central bank holds its last policy meeting of 2013. Market participants suspect the Fed could start tapering as early as next week but not later than March. PHILIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso eased 0.3 percent to 44.21, staying within its recent range. The peso had touched a three-month low of 44.35 on Tuesday, pressured by selling by offshore funds, but has since regained some ground. The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low 3.5 percent on Thursday, as expected. The central bank also raised its inflation forecast for 2014 to 4.5 percent from a previous estimate of 4.0 percent, although that was still within its target range of 3-5 percent. Noting the forecast for increased inflation, Dariusz Kowalczyk, a Hong Kong-based strategist for Credit Agricole, said the central bank's "language suggests that they will see the rise as transitory and thus will not respond." This is negative for the peso, he added in a note. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0557 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.80 103.37 -0.41 Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2558 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.600 29.660 +0.20 Korean won 1052.10 1051.00 -0.10 Baht 32.08 32.07 -0.03 Peso 44.21 44.09 -0.28 Rupiah 12075.00 12010.00 -0.54 Rupee 62.13 61.81 -0.52 Ringgit 3.2360 3.2280 -0.25 Yuan 6.0721 6.0711 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.80 86.79 -16.39 Sing dlr 1.2562 1.2219 -2.73 Taiwan dlr 29.600 29.136 -1.57 Korean won 1052.10 1070.60 +1.76 Baht 32.08 30.61 -4.58 Peso 44.21 41.05 -7.15 Rupiah 12075.00 9630.00 -20.25 Rupee 62.13 54.99 -11.49 Ringgit 3.2360 3.0580 -5.50 Yuan 6.0721 6.2303 +2.61 ------------------------------------------------ (Editing by Eric Meijer)