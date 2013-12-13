(Updates prices. For earlier report, double click on ) SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Asian currencies slipped on Friday and the Indonesian rupiah fell to its lowest level in nearly five years, dented by concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start scaling back its monetary stimulus as early as next week. The rupiah weakened to 12,100 versus the dollar, touching its lowest level since March 2009 for a second straight day, according to Thomson Reuters data. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched in May in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,081 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since JISDOR's introduction. Indonesia's sizeable current-account deficit has added to the rupiah's woes. It is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows when the Fed starts winding down the stimulus that has fuelled inflows to emerging markets. Year-end corporate dollar demand has further weighed on the rupiah, down about 1.2 percent for the week, making it the worst-performing emerging Asian currency this week. The Thai baht was the top performer on the week with a rise of about 0.9 percent. The baht gained some respite after having declined recently on worries about political tensions in Thailand. Friday's daily losses in Asian currencies were led by the rupiah and the Indian rupee. The Singapore dollar briefly touched a 10-week low before paring its losses. The city-state's currency fell to as low as 1.2576 to the U.S. dollar at one point, its lowest level since Sept. 30. Strong U.S. retail sales data the previous day kept alive expectations the Fed could start scaling back its bond buying stimulus as early as Dec. 17-18, when it holds its last policy meeting of the year. Market participants expect that if the Fed holds fire this year, it will taper no later than March. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0851 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.59 103.37 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.2555 1.2558 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.668 29.660 -0.03 Korean won 1053.23 1051.00 -0.21 Baht 32.04 32.07 +0.09 Peso 44.15 44.09 -0.15 Rupiah 12095.00 12010.00 -0.70 Rupee 62.09 61.81 -0.44 Ringgit 3.2330 3.2280 -0.15 Yuan 6.0712 6.0711 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.59 86.79 -16.22 Sing dlr 1.2555 1.2219 -2.68 Taiwan dlr 29.668 29.136 -1.79 Korean won 1053.23 1070.60 +1.65 Baht 32.04 30.61 -4.46 Peso 44.15 41.05 -7.02 Rupiah 12095.00 9630.00 -20.38 Rupee 62.09 54.99 -11.43 Ringgit 3.2330 3.0580 -5.41 Yuan 6.0712 6.2303 +2.62 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)