SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Asian currencies were mostly unchanged early on Monday, barely reacting to a decline in China's manufacturing lead indicator, as regional stock and currency markets awaited a mid-week U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that could finally indicate when the Fed will begin scaling back its monetary stimulus. The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Change on the day at 0204 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.01 103.19 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.2542 1.2547 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.598 29.689 +0.31 Korean won 1051.50 1052.65 +0.11 Baht 32.02 32.04 +0.06 Peso 44.13 44.10 -0.07 Rupiah 12090.00 12095.00 +0.04 Rupee 62.13 62.13 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2310 3.2320 +0.03 Yuan 6.0721 6.0712 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.01 86.79 -15.75 Sing dlr 1.2542 1.2219 -2.58 Taiwan dlr 29.598 29.136 -1.56 Korean won 1051.50 1070.60 +1.82 Baht 32.02 30.61 -4.40 Peso 44.13 41.05 -6.98 Rupiah 12090.00 9630.00 -20.35 Rupee 62.13 54.99 -11.48 Ringgit 3.2310 3.0580 -5.35 Yuan 6.0721 6.2303 +2.61