SINGAPORE, Dec 18 Southeast Asian currencies such as the Indonesian rupiah and Philippine peso underperformed their northern peers like the Taiwan dollar on Wednesday, with barely a day to go before the U.S. Federal Reserve ends a meeting at which it could announce when and how it will begin scaling back its monetary stimulus. The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar. Change on the day at 0159 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.89 102.66 -0.22 Sing dlr 1.2570 1.2571 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.643 29.716 +0.25 Korean won 1052.00 1050.65 -0.13 Baht 32.15 32.08 -0.22 Peso 44.27 44.13 -0.30 Rupiah 12150.00 12110.00 -0.33 Rupee 62.01 62.01 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2520 3.2470 -0.15 Yuan 6.0712 6.0710 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.89 86.79 -15.65 Sing dlr 1.2570 1.2219 -2.79 Taiwan dlr 29.643 29.136 -1.71 Korean won 1052.00 1070.60 +1.77 Baht 32.15 30.61 -4.79 Peso 44.27 41.05 -7.26 Rupiah 12150.00 9630.00 -20.74 Rupee 62.01 54.99 -11.32 Ringgit 3.2520 3.0580 -5.97 Yuan 6.0712 6.2303 +2.62 (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)