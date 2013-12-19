SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Emerging Asian currencies fell and the Indonesian rupiah hit a five-year low versus the dollar on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would start scaling back its massive monetary stimulus. The rupiah slipped to as low as 12,190 versus the dollar, its lowest level since December 2008, according to Thomson Reuters data. Emerging Asian currencies fell broadly. The Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar, and the Philippine peso, all touched their lowest levels in three months. The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.08 104.28 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2618 1.2615 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.745 29.745 +0.00 Korean won 1055.90 1051.30 -0.44 Baht 32.32 32.28 -0.12 Peso 44.37 44.26 -0.24 Rupiah 12188.00 12150.00 -0.31 Rupee 62.09 62.09 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2675 3.2545 -0.40 Yuan 6.0743 6.0718 -0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.08 86.79 -16.61 Sing dlr 1.2618 1.2219 -3.16 Taiwan dlr 29.745 29.136 -2.05 Korean won 1055.90 1070.60 +1.39 Baht 32.32 30.61 -5.29 Peso 44.37 41.05 -7.47 Rupiah 12188.00 9630.00 -20.99 Rupee 62.09 54.99 -11.44 Ringgit 3.2675 3.0580 -6.41 Yuan 6.0743 6.2303 +2.57 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Supriya Kurane)