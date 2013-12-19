* Rupiah hits fresh 5-year trough, lowest since Dec 2008
* Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso, Singapore dlr hit
3-mth lows
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Emerging Asian currencies fell
and the Indonesian rupiah hit a five-year low versus the dollar
on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would
start scaling back its massive monetary stimulus.
The rupiah slipped to as low as 12,195 versus the
dollar, its lowest level since December 2008, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Emerging Asian currencies fell broadly. The Malaysian
ringgit, Singapore dollar, and the Philippine
peso, all touched their lowest levels in three
months.
Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah has
been regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to a winding
down of the Fed's bond-buying stimulus, which has fuelled
inflows to emerging markets.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday modestly trimmed the pace
of its monthly asset purchases, by $10 billion to $75 billion,
and sought to temper the long-awaited move by suggesting its key
interest rate would stay at rock bottom even longer than
previously promised.
While Asian currencies fell, helping to temper their
reaction was the fact that the market had ample time to prepare
for the reduction in stimulus, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior
global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
in Singapore.
"Back in May, the market had been flung around by Bernanke's
comments, but this time there is no shock," Okagawa said. "So
the reaction in the market since this morning has been some
gradual dollar-buying," he added.
Emerging Asian currencies had suffered a sell-off between
May to September, after comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
prompted the market to start bracing for the possibility of the
Fed trimming its stimulus by year-end.
How emerging market assets ultimately react to the Fed's
decision on Wednesday will hinge on U.S. bond yields, Dariusz
Kowalczyk, a Hong-Kong-based strategist for Credit Agricole,
said in a note.
"We do expect UST yields to rise substantially next year,
leading to capital outflow from EMs, and we see a major
strengthening in the USD. As a result, our view remains that
Asian FX will struggle in the medium run," he said.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
Traders said the rupiah came under pressure due to
dollar-buying by banks on behalf of their corporate customers.
They added that Indonesia's central bank was spotted
intervening to sell the dollar versus the rupiah.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank launched in May in an effort to
manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,191 rupiah
per dollar, the weakest since JISDOR's introduction.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0424 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.94 104.28 +0.32
Sing dlr 1.2633 1.2615 -0.14
Taiwan dlr 29.785 29.745 -0.13
Korean won 1060.70 1051.30 -0.89
Baht 32.39 32.28 -0.34
Peso 44.45 44.26 -0.42
Rupiah 12195.00 12150.00 -0.37
Rupee 62.42 62.09 -0.52
Ringgit 3.2750 3.2545 -0.63
Yuan 6.0729 6.0718 -0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.94 86.79 -16.50
Sing dlr 1.2633 1.2219 -3.28
Taiwan dlr 29.785 29.136 -2.18
Korean won 1060.70 1070.60 +0.93
Baht 32.39 30.61 -5.50
Peso 44.45 41.05 -7.64
Rupiah 12195.00 9630.00 -21.03
Rupee 62.42 54.99 -11.90
Ringgit 3.2750 3.0580 -6.63
Yuan 6.0729 6.2303 +2.59
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)