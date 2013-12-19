* Rupiah hits fresh 5-year trough, lowest since Dec 2008 * Malaysian ringgit, Philippine peso, Singapore dlr hit 3-mth lows (Adds comments, updates levels) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Emerging Asian currencies fell and the Indonesian rupiah hit a five-year low versus the dollar on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would start scaling back its massive monetary stimulus. The rupiah slipped to as low as 12,195 versus the dollar, its lowest level since December 2008, according to Thomson Reuters data. Emerging Asian currencies fell broadly. The Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar, and the Philippine peso, all touched their lowest levels in three months. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah has been regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to a winding down of the Fed's bond-buying stimulus, which has fuelled inflows to emerging markets. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday modestly trimmed the pace of its monthly asset purchases, by $10 billion to $75 billion, and sought to temper the long-awaited move by suggesting its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even longer than previously promised. While Asian currencies fell, helping to temper their reaction was the fact that the market had ample time to prepare for the reduction in stimulus, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore. "Back in May, the market had been flung around by Bernanke's comments, but this time there is no shock," Okagawa said. "So the reaction in the market since this morning has been some gradual dollar-buying," he added. Emerging Asian currencies had suffered a sell-off between May to September, after comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke prompted the market to start bracing for the possibility of the Fed trimming its stimulus by year-end. How emerging market assets ultimately react to the Fed's decision on Wednesday will hinge on U.S. bond yields, Dariusz Kowalczyk, a Hong-Kong-based strategist for Credit Agricole, said in a note. "We do expect UST yields to rise substantially next year, leading to capital outflow from EMs, and we see a major strengthening in the USD. As a result, our view remains that Asian FX will struggle in the medium run," he said. INDONESIAN RUPIAH Traders said the rupiah came under pressure due to dollar-buying by banks on behalf of their corporate customers. They added that Indonesia's central bank was spotted intervening to sell the dollar versus the rupiah. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched in May in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,191 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since JISDOR's introduction. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0424 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.94 104.28 +0.32 Sing dlr 1.2633 1.2615 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.785 29.745 -0.13 Korean won 1060.70 1051.30 -0.89 Baht 32.39 32.28 -0.34 Peso 44.45 44.26 -0.42 Rupiah 12195.00 12150.00 -0.37 Rupee 62.42 62.09 -0.52 Ringgit 3.2750 3.2545 -0.63 Yuan 6.0729 6.0718 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.94 86.79 -16.50 Sing dlr 1.2633 1.2219 -3.28 Taiwan dlr 29.785 29.136 -2.18 Korean won 1060.70 1070.60 +0.93 Baht 32.39 30.61 -5.50 Peso 44.45 41.05 -7.64 Rupiah 12195.00 9630.00 -21.03 Rupee 62.42 54.99 -11.90 Ringgit 3.2750 3.0580 -6.63 Yuan 6.0729 6.2303 +2.59 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)