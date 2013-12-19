(Updates levels. For earlier story, double click on ) SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Emerging Asian currencies fell and the Indonesian rupiah hit a five-year low versus the dollar on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would start scaling back its massive monetary stimulus. The rupiah slipped to 12,225 versus the dollar, its lowest level since December 2008, according to Thomson Reuters data. Emerging Asian currencies fell broadly. The Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar, the Philippine peso , and the Thai baht all touched their lowest levels in three months. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah has been regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to a winding down of the Fed's bond-buying stimulus, which has fuelled inflows to emerging markets. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday modestly trimmed the pace of its monthly asset purchases, by $10 billion to $75 billion, and sought to temper the long-awaited move by suggesting its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even longer than previously promised. Traders said the rupiah came under pressure due to dollar-buying by banks on behalf of their corporate customers. They added that Indonesia's central bank was spotted intervening to sell the dollar versus the rupiah. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched in May in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,191 rupiah per dollar, the weakest for the rupiah since JISDOR's introduction. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0718 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.85 104.28 +0.41 Sing dlr 1.2631 1.2615 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.797 29.745 -0.17 Korean won 1059.90 1051.30 -0.81 Baht 32.37 32.28 -0.28 Peso 44.43 44.26 -0.37 Rupiah 12215.00 12150.00 -0.53 Rupee 62.28 62.09 -0.31 Ringgit 3.2750 3.2545 -0.63 Yuan 6.0725 6.0718 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.85 86.79 -16.43 Sing dlr 1.2631 1.2219 -3.26 Taiwan dlr 29.797 29.136 -2.22 Korean won 1059.90 1070.60 +1.01 Baht 32.37 30.61 -5.44 Peso 44.43 41.05 -7.60 Rupiah 12215.00 9630.00 -21.16 Rupee 62.28 54.99 -11.71 Ringgit 3.2750 3.0580 -6.63 Yuan 6.0725 6.2303 +2.60 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)