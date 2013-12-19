(Updates levels. For earlier story, double click on
)
SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Emerging Asian currencies fell
and the Indonesian rupiah hit a five-year low versus the dollar
on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would
start scaling back its massive monetary stimulus.
The rupiah slipped to 12,225 versus the dollar, its
lowest level since December 2008, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Emerging Asian currencies fell broadly. The Malaysian
ringgit, Singapore dollar, the Philippine peso
, and the Thai baht all touched their lowest
levels in three months.
Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah has
been regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to a winding
down of the Fed's bond-buying stimulus, which has fuelled
inflows to emerging markets.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday modestly trimmed the pace
of its monthly asset purchases, by $10 billion to $75 billion,
and sought to temper the long-awaited move by suggesting its key
interest rate would stay at rock bottom even longer than
previously promised.
Traders said the rupiah came under pressure due to
dollar-buying by banks on behalf of their corporate customers.
They added that Indonesia's central bank was spotted
intervening to sell the dollar versus the rupiah.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank launched in May in an effort to
manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,191 rupiah
per dollar, the weakest for the rupiah since JISDOR's
introduction.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0718 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.85 104.28 +0.41
Sing dlr 1.2631 1.2615 -0.13
Taiwan dlr 29.797 29.745 -0.17
Korean won 1059.90 1051.30 -0.81
Baht 32.37 32.28 -0.28
Peso 44.43 44.26 -0.37
Rupiah 12215.00 12150.00 -0.53
Rupee 62.28 62.09 -0.31
Ringgit 3.2750 3.2545 -0.63
Yuan 6.0725 6.0718 -0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.85 86.79 -16.43
Sing dlr 1.2631 1.2219 -3.26
Taiwan dlr 29.797 29.136 -2.22
Korean won 1059.90 1070.60 +1.01
Baht 32.37 30.61 -5.44
Peso 44.43 41.05 -7.60
Rupiah 12215.00 9630.00 -21.16
Rupee 62.28 54.99 -11.71
Ringgit 3.2750 3.0580 -6.63
Yuan 6.0725 6.2303 +2.60
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)