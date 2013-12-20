SINGAPORE, Dec 20 The Thai baht touched a three-year low on Friday, as the dollar stayed firm in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to start scaling back its bond-buying stimulus from January. The baht touched a low of 32.50 to the dollar, matching a low first hit on Thursday, which was the baht's weakest level since mid-2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indonesian rupiah fell to 12,235 to the dollar, the rupiah's lowest level since December 2008. The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0207 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.28 104.24 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.2662 1.2660 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.907 29.945 +0.13 Korean won 1060.50 1060.10 -0.04 Baht 32.46 32.44 -0.06 Peso 44.49 44.44 -0.12 Rupiah 12235.00 12195.00 -0.33 Rupee 62.14 62.14 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2800 3.2730 -0.21 Yuan 6.0719 6.0713 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.28 86.79 -16.77 Sing dlr 1.2662 1.2219 -3.50 Taiwan dlr 29.907 29.136 -2.58 Korean won 1060.50 1070.60 +0.95 Baht 32.46 30.61 -5.70 Peso 44.49 41.05 -7.73 Rupiah 12235.00 9630.00 -21.29 Rupee 62.14 54.99 -11.51 Ringgit 3.2800 3.0580 -6.77 Yuan 6.0719 6.2303 +2.61 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)