SINGAPORE, Dec 24 The Thai baht hit its lowest level in nearly four years versus the dollar on Tuesday, staying on the defensive after having retreated recently as renewed political uncertainty dogged the Southeast Asian nation. The baht fell to a low of 32.80 versus the dollar as of 0209 GMT, its weakest level since March 2010, according to the Thomson Reuters data. Tens of thousands of anti-government demonstrators massed peacefully across Thailand's capital on Sunday in their latest bid to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra before a February election the main opposition party will boycott. On top of the political turmoil, the baht has also come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve last week announced that it would trim its monthly asset purchases from January. The Indonesian rupiah eased 0.2 percent versus the dollar to 12,205, holding near a five-year low of 12,250 touched on Monday and also last Friday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Financial markets in the Philippines are closed on Tuesday for a holiday. Change on the day at 0209 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.33 104.11 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2672 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.985 30.009 +0.08 Korean won 1060.70 1060.70 +0.00 Baht 32.77 32.67 -0.31 Peso 44.34 44.34 +0.00 Rupiah 12205.00 12180.00 -0.20 Rupee 61.95 61.95 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2890 3.2900 +0.03 Yuan 6.0715 6.0702 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.33 86.79 -16.81 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2219 -3.54 Taiwan dlr 29.985 29.136 -2.83 Korean won 1060.70 1070.60 +0.93 Baht 32.77 30.61 -6.59 Peso 44.34 41.05 -7.42 Rupiah 12205.00 9630.00 -21.10 Rupee 61.95 54.99 -11.24 Ringgit 3.2890 3.0580 -7.02 Yuan 6.0715 6.2303 +2.62 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)