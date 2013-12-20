* Thai baht hits lowest level since mid-2010 * Rupiah falls to its weakest level since Dec 2008 * Asian currencies slip vs buoyant U.S. dollar (Adds comments, updates levels) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 20 The Thai baht set a three-year low and the Indonesian rupiah hit a five-year trough on Friday, as the U.S. dollar stayed buoyant in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to start scaling back its bond-buying stimulus. The baht, which has also been pressured recently by political tensions in Thailand, fell to 32.58 against the dollar , its weakest level since mid-2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indonesian rupiah fell to 12,250 per dollar, the rupiah's lowest level since December 2008. Asian currencies slipped broadly, with the Singapore dollar , Malaysian ringgit, and Philippine peso hitting three-month lows. The Taiwan dollar touched its lowest level since late August at one point, but later edged higher. Moves in short- to medium-term U.S. bond yields could become a focal point for emerging Asian currencies in the near term, said Jonathan Cavenagh, foreign exchange strategist for Westpac in Singapore. "What was kind of very interesting overnight was the fact that the short end of the yield curve started actually moving in the U.S. You actually saw five-year yields jump more than 10-year yields," Cavenagh said. "If we start getting more focus on the shorter end of the curve, then it could turn into a quite a powerful U.S. dollar rally," he said. A point to watch will be whether the market starts to question the Fed's forward guidance that short-term interest rates will stay low for a very extended period of time, Cavenagh added. The Fed announced on Wednesday that it would reduce the pace of its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion, bringing them down to $75 billion, starting in January. The U.S. central bank sought to temper the long-awaited move by suggesting its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even longer than previously promised. THAI BAHT The Thai baht fell to as low as 32.58 to the dollar , and was down about 1.6 percent for the week, putting the baht on track for its biggest weekly drop since August. Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore, said he expects the baht to weaken further, with the baht facing headwinds from general dollar strength and the political situation in Thailand. Yokota added that his three-month target for the baht is 32.7. PHLIPPINE PESO The Philippine peso slipped to 44.51 versus the dollar, the peso's lowest level since early September. The peso was down about 0.1 percent on the day, even after data showed that the Philippines balance of payments surplus rose to a four-month high in November. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0457 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.45 104.24 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.2661 1.2660 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.902 29.945 +0.14 Korean won 1061.50 1060.10 -0.13 Baht 32.53 32.44 -0.28 Peso 44.50 44.44 -0.13 Rupiah 12240.00 12195.00 -0.37 Rupee 62.27 62.14 -0.21 Ringgit 3.2820 3.2730 -0.27 Yuan 6.0713 6.0713 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.45 86.79 -16.91 Sing dlr 1.2661 1.2219 -3.49 Taiwan dlr 29.902 29.136 -2.56 Korean won 1061.50 1070.60 +0.86 Baht 32.53 30.61 -5.90 Peso 44.50 41.05 -7.74 Rupiah 12240.00 9630.00 -21.32 Rupee 62.27 54.99 -11.69 Ringgit 3.2820 3.0580 -6.83 Yuan 6.0713 6.2303 +2.62 ------------------------------------------------ (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)