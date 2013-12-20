* Thai baht hits lowest level since mid-2010
* Rupiah falls to its weakest level since Dec 2008
* Asian currencies slip vs buoyant U.S. dollar
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 20 The Thai baht set a three-year
low and the Indonesian rupiah hit a five-year trough on Friday,
as the U.S. dollar stayed buoyant in the wake of the Federal
Reserve's decision to start scaling back its bond-buying
stimulus.
The baht, which has also been pressured recently by
political tensions in Thailand, fell to 32.58 against the dollar
, its weakest level since mid-2010, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The Indonesian rupiah fell to 12,250 per dollar,
the rupiah's lowest level since December 2008.
Asian currencies slipped broadly, with the Singapore dollar
, Malaysian ringgit, and Philippine peso
hitting three-month lows.
The Taiwan dollar touched its lowest level since
late August at one point, but later edged higher.
Moves in short- to medium-term U.S. bond yields could become
a focal point for emerging Asian currencies in the near term,
said Jonathan Cavenagh, foreign exchange strategist for Westpac
in Singapore.
"What was kind of very interesting overnight was the fact
that the short end of the yield curve started actually moving in
the U.S. You actually saw five-year yields jump more than
10-year yields," Cavenagh said.
"If we start getting more focus on the shorter end of the
curve, then it could turn into a quite a powerful U.S. dollar
rally," he said.
A point to watch will be whether the market starts to
question the Fed's forward guidance that short-term interest
rates will stay low for a very extended period of time, Cavenagh
added.
The Fed announced on Wednesday that it would reduce the pace
of its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion, bringing them
down to $75 billion, starting in January.
The U.S. central bank sought to temper the long-awaited move
by suggesting its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom
even longer than previously promised.
THAI BAHT
The Thai baht fell to as low as 32.58 to the dollar
, and was down about 1.6 percent for the week, putting
the baht on track for its biggest weekly drop since August.
Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB
in Singapore, said he expects the baht to weaken further, with
the baht facing headwinds from general dollar strength and the
political situation in Thailand.
Yokota added that his three-month target for the baht is
32.7.
PHLIPPINE PESO
The Philippine peso slipped to 44.51 versus the
dollar, the peso's lowest level since early September.
The peso was down about 0.1 percent on the day, even after
data showed that the Philippines balance of payments surplus
rose to a four-month high in November.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0457 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.45 104.24 -0.20
Sing dlr 1.2661 1.2660 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 29.902 29.945 +0.14
Korean won 1061.50 1060.10 -0.13
Baht 32.53 32.44 -0.28
Peso 44.50 44.44 -0.13
Rupiah 12240.00 12195.00 -0.37
Rupee 62.27 62.14 -0.21
Ringgit 3.2820 3.2730 -0.27
Yuan 6.0713 6.0713 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.45 86.79 -16.91
Sing dlr 1.2661 1.2219 -3.49
Taiwan dlr 29.902 29.136 -2.56
Korean won 1061.50 1070.60 +0.86
Baht 32.53 30.61 -5.90
Peso 44.50 41.05 -7.74
Rupiah 12240.00 9630.00 -21.32
Rupee 62.27 54.99 -11.69
Ringgit 3.2820 3.0580 -6.83
Yuan 6.0713 6.2303 +2.62
