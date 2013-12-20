(Updates levels. For earlier report, double-click on ) SINGAPORE, Dec 20 The Thai baht set a three-year low and the Indonesian rupiah hit a five-year trough on Friday, as the U.S. dollar stayed buoyant in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to start scaling back its bond-buying stimulus. The baht, which has also been pressured recently by political tensions in Thailand, fell to 32.645 against the dollar, its weakest level since June 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indonesian rupiah weakened to 12,250 per dollar , its lowest level since December 2008, but later came off that low and stood at 12,230. Asian currencies slipped broadly, with the Singapore dollar , Malaysian ringgit, and Philippine peso hitting three-month lows. The Taiwan dollar touched its lowest level since late August. The Fed announced on Wednesday that it would reduce the pace of its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion, bringing them down to $75 billion, starting in January. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0755 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.43 104.24 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2660 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.918 29.945 +0.09 Korean won 1060.85 1060.10 -0.07 Baht 32.64 32.44 -0.61 Peso 44.50 44.44 -0.14 Rupiah 12230.00 12195.00 -0.29 Rupee 62.19 62.14 -0.08 Ringgit 3.2825 3.2730 -0.29 Yuan 6.0717 6.0713 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.43 86.79 -16.89 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2219 -3.54 Taiwan dlr 29.918 29.136 -2.61 Korean won 1060.85 1070.60 +0.92 Baht 32.64 30.61 -6.22 Peso 44.50 41.05 -7.75 Rupiah 12230.00 9630.00 -21.26 Rupee 62.19 54.99 -11.58 Ringgit 3.2825 3.0580 -6.84 Yuan 6.0717 6.2303 +2.61 ------------------------------------------------ (Editing by Richard Borsuk)