SINGAPORE, Dec 20 The Thai baht set a three-year
low and the Indonesian rupiah hit a five-year trough on Friday,
as the U.S. dollar stayed buoyant in the wake of the Federal
Reserve's decision to start scaling back its bond-buying
stimulus.
The baht, which has also been pressured recently by
political tensions in Thailand, fell to 32.645 against the
dollar, its weakest level since June 2010, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The Indonesian rupiah weakened to 12,250 per dollar
, its lowest level since December 2008, but later came
off that low and stood at 12,230.
Asian currencies slipped broadly, with the Singapore dollar
, Malaysian ringgit, and Philippine peso
hitting three-month lows.
The Taiwan dollar touched its lowest level since
late August.
The Fed announced on Wednesday that it would reduce the pace
of its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion, bringing them
down to $75 billion, starting in January.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0755 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.43 104.24 -0.18
Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2660 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.918 29.945 +0.09
Korean won 1060.85 1060.10 -0.07
Baht 32.64 32.44 -0.61
Peso 44.50 44.44 -0.14
Rupiah 12230.00 12195.00 -0.29
Rupee 62.19 62.14 -0.08
Ringgit 3.2825 3.2730 -0.29
Yuan 6.0717 6.0713 -0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.43 86.79 -16.89
Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2219 -3.54
Taiwan dlr 29.918 29.136 -2.61
Korean won 1060.85 1070.60 +0.92
Baht 32.64 30.61 -6.22
Peso 44.50 41.05 -7.75
Rupiah 12230.00 9630.00 -21.26
Rupee 62.19 54.99 -11.58
Ringgit 3.2825 3.0580 -6.84
Yuan 6.0717 6.2303 +2.61
