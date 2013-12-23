SINGAPORE, Dec 23 The Thai baht slumped to its lowest level in almost four years against the dollar on Monday, hurt by deepening political turmoil after Thailand's main opposition party said it would boycott an election in February. The Thai baht touched a low of 32.71 versus the dollar as of 0148 GMT, the baht's weakest level since March 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. Growing worries about political risks helped knock the baht lower against the greenback, a Bangkok-based trader said. Thailand's main opposition party announced on Saturday it would boycott an election in February, deepening uncertainty about the poll and fuelling a campaign to overthrow Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's government. The baht, like many other emerging Asian currencies, has also come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced last week that it would start reducing the pace of its monthly asset purchases starting in January. On Monday, the rest of the Asian currencies were mixed. The Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit sagged, while others such as the Singapore dollar and the South Korean won held steady. The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.05 104.08 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2662 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.922 29.980 +0.19 Korean won 1060.80 1061.20 +0.04 Baht 32.68 32.63 -0.15 Peso 44.46 44.50 +0.10 Rupiah 12240.00 12200.00 -0.33 Rupee 62.04 62.04 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2885 3.2840 -0.14 Yuan 6.0712 6.0713 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.05 86.79 -16.59 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2219 -3.54 Taiwan dlr 29.922 29.136 -2.63 Korean won 1060.80 1070.60 +0.92 Baht 32.68 30.61 -6.33 Peso 44.46 41.05 -7.66 Rupiah 12240.00 9630.00 -21.32 Rupee 62.04 54.99 -11.36 Ringgit 3.2885 3.0580 -7.01 Yuan 6.0712 6.2303 +2.62 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)