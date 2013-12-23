SINGAPORE, Dec 23 The Thai baht slumped to its
lowest level in almost four years against the dollar on Monday,
hurt by deepening political turmoil after Thailand's main
opposition party said it would boycott an election in February.
The Thai baht touched a low of 32.71 versus the dollar
as of 0148 GMT, the baht's weakest level since March
2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Growing worries about political risks helped knock the baht
lower against the greenback, a Bangkok-based trader said.
Thailand's main opposition party announced on Saturday it
would boycott an election in February, deepening uncertainty
about the poll and fuelling a campaign to overthrow Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's government.
The baht, like many other emerging Asian currencies, has
also come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced last week that it would start reducing the pace of its
monthly asset purchases starting in January.
On Monday, the rest of the Asian currencies were mixed. The
Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit
sagged, while others such as the Singapore dollar and
the South Korean won held steady.
The following table shows the position of Asian currencies
against the dollar at 0148 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0148 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.05 104.08 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2662 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 29.922 29.980 +0.19
Korean won 1060.80 1061.20 +0.04
Baht 32.68 32.63 -0.15
Peso 44.46 44.50 +0.10
Rupiah 12240.00 12200.00 -0.33
Rupee 62.04 62.04 -0.00
Ringgit 3.2885 3.2840 -0.14
Yuan 6.0712 6.0713 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.05 86.79 -16.59
Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2219 -3.54
Taiwan dlr 29.922 29.136 -2.63
Korean won 1060.80 1070.60 +0.92
Baht 32.68 30.61 -6.33
Peso 44.46 41.05 -7.66
Rupiah 12240.00 9630.00 -21.32
Rupee 62.04 54.99 -11.36
Ringgit 3.2885 3.0580 -7.01
Yuan 6.0712 6.2303 +2.62
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)