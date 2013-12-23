* Thai baht falls to lowest since March 2010 vs U.S. dollar * Political uncertainty and dollar strength dent baht * Indonesian rupiah matches Friday's five-year low (Updates levels, adds comments) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 23 The Thai baht slumped to its lowest level in almost four years against the dollar on Monday, hurt by deepening political turmoil after Thailand's main opposition party said it would boycott an election in February. The Thai baht fell to as low as 32.77 versus the dollar , its weakest level since March 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. The concerns about political uncertainty are probably prompting investors to sell the baht to hedge their currency exposure, said Andy Ji, Singapore-based Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The market seems bearish about the baht's outlook, mainly due to the domestic instability, Ji said. "People are just hedging up whatever their positions are," he said, referring to the baht's recent weakness. Thailand's main opposition party announced on Saturday it would boycott an election in February, deepening uncertainty about the poll and fuelling a campaign to overthrow Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's government. On Sunday, tens of thousands of anti-government demonstrators massed peacefully across Thailand's capital. "There hasn't been any end to the political uncertainty," said Satoshi Okagawa, Singapore-based senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. The baht, like many other emerging Asian currencies, has also come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced last week that it would start reducing the pace of its monthly asset purchases starting in January. The Indonesian rupiah also underperformed on the day. The rupiah slipped to a low of 12,250 to the dollar, matching a five-year trough set on Friday. The Malaysian ringgit touched a fresh three-month low versus the dollar, while other Asian currencies either held steady or edged higher. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched in May in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,246 rupiah per dollar. That was down slightly from 12,245 on Friday and the weakest for the rupiah since JISDOR's introduction. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0412 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.05 104.08 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2659 1.2662 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.959 29.980 +0.07 Korean won 1060.90 1061.20 +0.03 Baht 32.75 32.63 -0.37 Peso 44.41 44.50 +0.20 Rupiah 12250.00 12200.00 -0.41 Rupee 61.94 62.04 +0.17 Ringgit 3.2935 3.2840 -0.29 Yuan 6.0713 6.0713 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.05 86.79 -16.59 Sing dlr 1.2659 1.2219 -3.48 Taiwan dlr 29.959 29.136 -2.75 Korean won 1060.90 1070.60 +0.91 Baht 32.75 30.61 -6.53 Peso 44.41 41.05 -7.57 Rupiah 12250.00 9630.00 -21.39 Rupee 61.94 54.99 -11.21 Ringgit 3.2935 3.0580 -7.15 Yuan 6.0713 6.2303 +2.62 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)