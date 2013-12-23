* Thai baht falls to lowest since March 2010 vs U.S. dollar
* Political uncertainty and dollar strength dent baht
* Indonesian rupiah matches Friday's five-year low
(Updates levels, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 The Thai baht slumped to its
lowest level in almost four years against the dollar on Monday,
hurt by deepening political turmoil after Thailand's main
opposition party said it would boycott an election in February.
The Thai baht fell to as low as 32.77 versus the dollar
, its weakest level since March 2010, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The concerns about political uncertainty are probably
prompting investors to sell the baht to hedge their currency
exposure, said Andy Ji, Singapore-based Asian currency
strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The market seems bearish about the baht's outlook, mainly
due to the domestic instability, Ji said.
"People are just hedging up whatever their positions are,"
he said, referring to the baht's recent weakness.
Thailand's main opposition party announced on Saturday it
would boycott an election in February, deepening uncertainty
about the poll and fuelling a campaign to overthrow Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's government.
On Sunday, tens of thousands of anti-government
demonstrators massed peacefully across Thailand's capital.
"There hasn't been any end to the political uncertainty,"
said Satoshi Okagawa, Singapore-based senior global markets
analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
The baht, like many other emerging Asian currencies, has
also come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced last week that it would start reducing the pace of its
monthly asset purchases starting in January.
The Indonesian rupiah also underperformed on the day. The
rupiah slipped to a low of 12,250 to the dollar,
matching a five-year trough set on Friday.
The Malaysian ringgit touched a fresh three-month low
versus the dollar, while other Asian currencies either
held steady or edged higher.
INDONESIAN RUPIAH
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank launched in May in an effort to
manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,246 rupiah
per dollar. That was down slightly from 12,245 on Friday and the
weakest for the rupiah since JISDOR's introduction.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0412 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.05 104.08 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.2659 1.2662 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.959 29.980 +0.07
Korean won 1060.90 1061.20 +0.03
Baht 32.75 32.63 -0.37
Peso 44.41 44.50 +0.20
Rupiah 12250.00 12200.00 -0.41
Rupee 61.94 62.04 +0.17
Ringgit 3.2935 3.2840 -0.29
Yuan 6.0713 6.0713 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.05 86.79 -16.59
Sing dlr 1.2659 1.2219 -3.48
Taiwan dlr 29.959 29.136 -2.75
Korean won 1060.90 1070.60 +0.91
Baht 32.75 30.61 -6.53
Peso 44.41 41.05 -7.57
Rupiah 12250.00 9630.00 -21.39
Rupee 61.94 54.99 -11.21
Ringgit 3.2935 3.0580 -7.15
Yuan 6.0713 6.2303 +2.62
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)