(Updates levels. For earlier report, double-click on
)
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 The Thai baht slumped to its
lowest level in almost four years against the dollar on Monday,
hurt by deepening political turmoil after Thailand's main
opposition party said it would boycott an election in February.
The Thai currency fell as low as 32.77 versus the dollar
, its weakest level since March 2010, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Thailand's main opposition party announced on Saturday it
would boycott a Feb. 2 election, deepening uncertainty about the
poll.
On Sunday, tens of thousands of protesters rallied across
Bangkok to press demands that Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra
resign.
The baht, like many other emerging Asian currencies, has
also come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced last week that it would trim its monthly asset
purchases, starting in January.
The Indonesian rupiah also underperformed on Monday. The
rupiah slipped to a low of 12,250 to the dollar,
matching a five-year trough set on Friday.
The Malaysian ringgit set a fresh three-month low
versus the dollar, while the Taiwan dollar touched its
lowest level in nearly four months before strengthening.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0751 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.94 104.08 +0.13
Sing dlr 1.2652 1.2662 +0.08
Taiwan dlr 29.965 29.980 +0.05
Korean won 1060.60 1061.20 +0.06
Baht 32.69 32.63 -0.18
Peso 44.36 44.50 +0.33
Rupiah 12240.00 12200.00 -0.33
Rupee 61.97 62.04 +0.11
Ringgit 3.2860 3.2840 -0.06
Yuan 6.0712 6.0713 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.94 86.79 -16.50
Sing dlr 1.2652 1.2219 -3.42
Taiwan dlr 29.965 29.136 -2.77
Korean won 1060.60 1070.60 +0.94
Baht 32.69 30.61 -6.36
Peso 44.36 41.05 -7.45
Rupiah 12240.00 9630.00 -21.32
Rupee 61.97 54.99 -11.26
Ringgit 3.2860 3.0580 -6.94
Yuan 6.0712 6.2303 +2.62
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)