(Updates levels. For earlier report, double-click on ) SINGAPORE, Dec 23 The Thai baht slumped to its lowest level in almost four years against the dollar on Monday, hurt by deepening political turmoil after Thailand's main opposition party said it would boycott an election in February. The Thai currency fell as low as 32.77 versus the dollar , its weakest level since March 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. Thailand's main opposition party announced on Saturday it would boycott a Feb. 2 election, deepening uncertainty about the poll. On Sunday, tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Bangkok to press demands that Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra resign. The baht, like many other emerging Asian currencies, has also come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced last week that it would trim its monthly asset purchases, starting in January. The Indonesian rupiah also underperformed on Monday. The rupiah slipped to a low of 12,250 to the dollar, matching a five-year trough set on Friday. The Malaysian ringgit set a fresh three-month low versus the dollar, while the Taiwan dollar touched its lowest level in nearly four months before strengthening. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0751 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.94 104.08 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2652 1.2662 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.965 29.980 +0.05 Korean won 1060.60 1061.20 +0.06 Baht 32.69 32.63 -0.18 Peso 44.36 44.50 +0.33 Rupiah 12240.00 12200.00 -0.33 Rupee 61.97 62.04 +0.11 Ringgit 3.2860 3.2840 -0.06 Yuan 6.0712 6.0713 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.94 86.79 -16.50 Sing dlr 1.2652 1.2219 -3.42 Taiwan dlr 29.965 29.136 -2.77 Korean won 1060.60 1070.60 +0.94 Baht 32.69 30.61 -6.36 Peso 44.36 41.05 -7.45 Rupiah 12240.00 9630.00 -21.32 Rupee 61.97 54.99 -11.26 Ringgit 3.2860 3.0580 -6.94 Yuan 6.0712 6.2303 +2.62 ------------------------------------------------