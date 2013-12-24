* Thai baht falls to lowest level since March 2010 * Indonesian rupiah slips, hovers near 5-year low (Updates levels, adds comments) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Dec 24 The Thai baht hit its lowest level in nearly four years versus the dollar on Tuesday, staying on the defensive after having retreated recently as renewed political uncertainty dogged the Southeast Asian nation. The baht fell to as low as 32.81 versus the dollar, its weakest level since March 2010, according to the Thomson Reuters data. Tens of thousands of anti-government demonstrators massed peacefully across Thailand's capital on Sunday in their latest bid to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra before a February election the main opposition party will boycott. The political uncertainty in Thailand is likely to continue to weigh on the baht, said Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore. "If this type of situation drags on, there is no way that it will be positive for the economy," Ino said. It was difficult to foresee how the political logjam would be resolved, he said. Baht-selling by local companies ahead of the month-end may have added to the Thai currency's recent declines, Ino said. On top of the political turmoil, the baht has also come under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve last week announced that it would trim its monthly asset purchases from January. The Indonesian rupiah eased 0.3 percent versus the dollar to 12,220, approaching a five-year low of 12,250 touched on Monday and last Friday. Most other Asian currencies either held steady or edged higher. The Taiwan dollar touched its lowest level in about four months, but later pulled up. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which Indonesia's central bank launched in May in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,215 rupiah per dollar. That was up from Monday's fix of 12,246, which was the weakest for the rupiah since JISDOR's introduction. The rupiah, hobbled by Indonesia's yawning current account deficit, has been regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to a winding down of the Fed's bond-buying stimulus. The Fed's stimulus has led to a surge of capital inflows into emerging markets in recent years, underpinning many of the region's currencies. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Financial markets in the Philippines are closed on Tuesday for a holiday. Change on the day at 0413 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.36 104.11 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2672 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.993 30.009 +0.05 Korean won 1060.40 1060.70 +0.03 Baht 32.70 32.67 -0.09 Peso 44.34 44.34 +0.00 Rupiah 12220.00 12180.00 -0.33 Rupee 61.85 61.95 +0.17 Ringgit 3.2880 3.2900 +0.06 Yuan 6.0716 6.0702 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.36 86.79 -16.84 Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2219 -3.63 Taiwan dlr 29.993 29.136 -2.86 Korean won 1060.40 1070.60 +0.96 Baht 32.70 30.61 -6.39 Peso 44.34 41.05 -7.42 Rupiah 12220.00 9630.00 -21.19 Rupee 61.85 54.99 -11.08 Ringgit 3.2880 3.0580 -7.00 Yuan 6.0716 6.2303 +2.61 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)