* Thai baht weighed down by political tensions * Year-end dollar demand hurts Philippine peso (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Dec 26 The Thai baht hit a near four-year low on Thursday, pressured by political uncertainty, while most emerging Asian currencies eased in holiday-thinned trading on expectations that a solid U.S. economic recovery would allow the Federal Reserve to gradually withdraw its stimulus. The baht fell 0.2 percent to 32.81 per dollar, its weakest since March 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. Thai police fired teargas and rubber bullets at anti-government protesters in the capital Bangkok on Thursday after demonstrators tried to disrupt planning for a February election, the first such incident in nearly two weeks. Due in part to the impact of the political tensions, the Thai finance ministry on Thursday trimmed its growth forecasts for 2013 and 2014. The baht and the Philippine peso were also under pressure from year-end dollar demand. The greenback was broadly higher, touching a five-year high versus the yen, on expectations that a healthy recovery of world's top economy will allow the Fed to gradually cut its bond-buying programme. "Emerging countries will see more fund outflows as developed countries, especially the U.S., are seeing better economic fundamentals," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "There are few reasons to bring money to Asia as assets and currencies in developed markets are more attractive," Park said. Emerging Asian currencies were already on the back foot as the U.S. central bank last week decided to start scaling back its asset purchase scheme. BAHT The baht came under more pressure from year-end dollar demand from local companies, traders said. Continuous political tensions are likely to keep weighing on the baht, but some traders doubted how much further the currency would weaken from here. A senior trader at a Thai bank said the baht has been pricing in the political uncertainty and it may find support around 33.00 per dollar by the end of the year. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso slid on year-end dollar demand from domestic banks and companies, while local bond yields rose. Still, remittance inflows limited the Philippine currency's downside, traders said. "Unless there is some extreme demand for dollars towards tomorrow, we should stay below 44.45," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila, referring to the peso's value against the greenback. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0455 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.70 104.38 -0.31 Sing dlr 1.2686 1.2671 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.998 30.047 +0.16 Korean won 1058.90 1059.30 +0.04 Baht 32.81 32.76 -0.14 Peso 44.43 44.34 -0.20 *Rupiah 12190.00 12190.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.96 61.79 -0.27 Ringgit 3.2945 3.2935 -0.03 Yuan 6.0718 6.0714 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.70 86.79 -17.11 Sing dlr 1.2686 1.2219 -3.68 Taiwan dlr 29.998 29.136 -2.87 Korean won 1058.90 1070.60 +1.10 Baht 32.81 30.61 -6.69 Peso 44.43 41.05 -7.61 Rupiah 12190.00 9630.00 -21.00 Rupee 61.96 54.99 -11.24 Ringgit 3.2945 3.0580 -7.18 Yuan 6.0718 6.2303 +2.61 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)