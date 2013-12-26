(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Dec 26 The Thai baht hit a near four-year low on Thursday due to political uncertainty, while most emerging Asian currencies slid as a solid U.S. economic recovery is seen allowing the Federal Reserve to cut its stimulus. The baht fell 0.2 percent to 32.83 per dollar, its weakest since March 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. Thai police fired teargas and rubber bullets at anti-government protesters in Bangkok after demonstrators tried to disrupt preparations for a February election, the clashes flaring after almost two weeks of relative calm. Due in part to the impact of the political tensions, the Thai finance ministry on Thursday trimmed its growth forecasts for 2013 and 2014. The baht and the Philippine peso were also under pressure from year-end dollar demand. The greenback was broadly higher, touching a five-year high versus the yen, on expectations that a healthy recovery of world's top economy will allow the Fed to gradually scale back its bond-buying programme. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0801 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.72 104.38 -0.32 Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2671 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.029 30.047 +0.06 Korean won 1059.10 1059.30 +0.02 Baht 32.83 32.76 -0.21 Peso 44.47 44.34 -0.28 *Rupiah 12190.00 12190.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.98 61.79 -0.31 Ringgit 3.2950 3.2935 -0.05 Yuan 6.0733 6.0714 -0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.72 86.79 -17.12 Sing dlr 1.2679 1.2219 -3.63 Taiwan dlr 30.029 29.136 -2.97 Korean won 1059.10 1070.60 +1.09 Baht 32.83 30.61 -6.76 Peso 44.47 41.05 -7.68 Rupiah 12190.00 9630.00 -21.00 Rupee 61.98 54.99 -11.28 Ringgit 3.2950 3.0580 -7.19 Yuan 6.0733 6.2303 +2.59 * Financial markets in Indonesia were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)