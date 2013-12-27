Dec 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.85 104.82 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2685 1.2695 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.001 30.060 +0.20 Korean won 1056.20 1059.30 +0.29 Baht 32.80 32.83 +0.09 Peso 44.44 44.47 +0.07 Rupiah 12240.00 12190.00 -0.41 Rupee 62.16 62.16 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2950 3.2974 +0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.85 86.79 -17.22 Sing dlr 1.2685 1.2219 -3.67 Taiwan dlr 30.001 29.136 -2.88 Korean won 1056.20 1070.60 +1.36 Baht 32.80 30.61 -6.68 Peso 44.47 41.05 -7.68 Rupiah 12240.00 9630.00 -21.32 Rupee 62.16 54.99 -11.53 Ringgit 3.2950 3.0580 -7.19 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Seoul; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)