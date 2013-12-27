* S.Korea's exporters boost won; govt warning limits gains * Philippine peso up on remittances inflow hopes, trade data (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Dec 27 South Korea's won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Friday as investors cut bearish bets before the weekend despite the grim outlook, with views that a solid U.S. recovery may allow the Federal Reserve to further taper stimulus. The won rose on exporters' month-end demands. The Singapore dollar advanced, with yuan proxy trades with the Chinese unit at a record high. The Philippine peso gained on hopes for remittances inflows, while Malaysia's ringgit rose as a strong yuan spurred short-covering. Still, most emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay weaker as the Fed is seen in a better position to scale back its bond-buying programme. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly a month, adding to signs of a healthy recovery in the world's top economy. "Now that the first step in policy normalisation in the U.S. has started, we expect further outflows out of Emerging Markets generally," ANZ said in a client note. "Our expectation of further outflows from EM means that peripheral currencies will continue to come under pressure." Cash continues to leave EM Asia going into the end of the year, with EPFR data showing $710 million of outflows from Asia ex-Japan bond and equity funds in the week to Dec. 25, after $1.8 billion of outflows the previous week, according to ANZ. Among emerging Asian currencies, the Indonesian rupiah has been the most vulnerable due to concerns over the country's worryingly large current-account deficit. The worst performing Asian currency of the year has lost 0.6 percent against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. WON The won rose on month-end demand from exporters for settlements, while caution over possible intervention limited its upside. The finance ministry is concerned that further depreciation of the yen could hurt South Korean exporters by weakening their price competitiveness in key markets. A senior official said the government will consider drawing up "countermeasures" if necessary, without offering details. Against the yen the won rose as much as 0.6 percent to 10.0391, its strongest since September 2008. "The market force continues to support the won, but the authorities will keep managing (the speed of won appreciation)," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. Some suspected the authorities of intervening to stem the won's gains. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso advanced on expectations of remittances inflows over the weekend. The currency also found support from data showing the country reported a $202 million trade surplus in October, compared with a $867 million gap a year earlier. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.69 104.82 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.2673 1.2695 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.007 30.060 +0.18 Korean won 1053.70 1059.30 +0.53 Baht 32.82 32.83 +0.03 Peso 44.40 44.47 +0.16 Rupiah 12275.00 12190.00 -0.69 Rupee 61.90 62.16 +0.43 Ringgit 3.2875 3.2975 +0.30 Yuan 6.0689 6.0746 +0.09 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.69 86.79 -17.10 Sing dlr 1.2673 1.2219 -3.58 Taiwan dlr 30.007 29.136 -2.90 Korean won 1053.70 1070.60 +1.60 Baht 32.82 30.61 -6.73 Peso 44.40 41.05 -7.53 Rupiah 12275.00 9630.00 -21.55 Rupee 61.90 54.99 -11.16 Ringgit 3.2875 3.0580 -6.98 Yuan 6.0689 6.2303 +2.66 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)