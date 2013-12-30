* Won briefly breaks 10.0000 vs yen support
* S.Korea concerned about yen's rapid fall to won
* Rupiah down on year-end corporate dlr demand
* Taiwan dollar up on exporters, local banks
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, Dec 30 South Korea's won hit its
strongest level in more than five years against the yen on
Monday, ending the year up, but most emerging Asian currencies
suffered losses to the dollar with the U.S. Federal Reserve to
start tapering its stimulus in January.
The won rose as much as 0.2 percent to 9.9983 to
the Japanese currency, breaking through a psychological
resistance at 10.000 for the first time since September 2008.
South Korea is concerned about the pace of the yen's rapid
depreciation against the won, the country's deputy finance
minister said, in the latest warning about the cross rate.
The won stood at 10.0171 to the Japanese
currency as of 0437 GMT.
Despite such warning and possible intervention by the
foreign exchange authorities, the won is expected to rise more
to the yen, traders and analysts said.
"The won is eventually clear 10 to the yen. The trend may
not be changed even though the authorities will be able to slow
the pace," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu
Securities in Seoul.
"The authorities will defend that level, given its economic
impact. Once Japanese companies cut prices on a weaker yen, the
Korean economy will be hit significantly," Park added.
The won is seen heading to 9.552 to the yen, the 76.4
percent Fibonacci retracement of its 2007-2009 depreciation, if
the South Korean unit decisively breaches 10, analysts said.
South Korea's companies are in severe competition with the
Japanese in export markets for electronics goods to machinery.
The yen has lost 17.6 percent against the dollar as
Tokyo has been printing new money indefinitely in a dire effort
to end a chronic deflation that has kept Japan's economy in
severe slump for some two decades.
"A weaker yen does not have an immediate negative impact on
the Korean economy, given exports and improving external
environment," said Kim Jong-su, an economist at Taurus
Investment & Securities in Seoul.
South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of December rose
by 11.3 percent from a year earlier, suggesting solid growth
momentum for the country in the current quarter.
Taurus' Kim said other countries may not tolerate the yen's
further weakness.
Earlier, China's National Development and Reform Commission
chief said the effects of the yen's fall must be monitored
closely given the potential impact on neighbouring economies.
The Chinese yuan has gained 2.7 percent to the
greenback so far this year, while the won has risen
1.5 percent.
Other emerging Asian currencies, however, fell for the year
as the Fed announced it would begin scaling back its bond-buying
programme.
The Indonesian rupiah has lost 21.5 percent,
leading the regional units' depreciation. Due to Indonesia's
current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian
currency most vulnerable to capital outflows on the Fed's policy
shift.
The Indian rupee has fallen 11.3 percent.
The Philippine peso slid 7.5 percent, while the
Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit have lost
around 7 percent respectively.
RUPIAH
The rupiah eased on year-end dollar demand from local
companies in thin trading, while the central bank was spotted
providing dollar liquidity through state-run lenders to limit
its losses, traders said.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank launched in May in an effort
to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,270 rupiah
per dollar, the weakest since JISDOR's introduction.
The Indonesian currency may rebound once the year-end dollar
bids are cleared, but it is unlikely to rise much unless the
current account deficit improves, traders said.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on exporters demand for year-end
settlements and as local banks sold the U.S. dollar to take
profits from their overseas branches.
Foreign financial institutions sold the island's currency
around 29.950 to the U.S. dollar, limiting the Taiwan dollar's
upside, according to traders.
The central bank has not been spotted buying the greenback
yet, although investors stayed wary of possible intervention,
traders said.
The Taiwan dollar is expected to find support from exporters
and local lenders by Tuesday, traders added.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 105.30 105.15 -0.14
Sing dlr 1.2686 1.2693 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.921 30.025 +0.35
Korean won 1055.00 1053.90 -0.10
Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.03
*Peso 44.40 44.40 +0.00
Rupiah 12260.00 12245.00 -0.12
Rupee 61.97 61.85 -0.19
Ringgit 3.2935 3.2878 -0.17
Yuan 6.0639 6.0686 +0.08
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 105.30 86.79 -17.58
Sing dlr 1.2686 1.2219 -3.68
Taiwan dlr 29.921 29.136 -2.62
Korean won 1055.00 1070.60 +1.48
Baht 32.87 30.61 -6.88
Peso 44.40 41.05 -7.53
Rupiah 12260.00 9630.00 -21.45
Rupee 61.97 54.99 -11.26
Ringgit 3.2935 3.0580 -7.15
Yuan 6.0639 6.2303 +2.74
* Financial markets in the Philippines are closed for a
holiday.
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by
Michael Perry)