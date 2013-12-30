(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Dec 30 South Korea's won hit its strongest level against the yen in more than five years on Monday, ending 2013 slightly higher, while most emerging Asian currencies fell against the dollar with the U.S. Federal Reserve set to start tapering its stimulus in January. The won rose as much as 0.2 percent to 9.9983 to the Japanese currency, breaking through psychological resistance at 10.0000 for the first time since September 2008. South Korea is concerned about the pace of the yen's rapid depreciation against the won, the country's deputy finance minister said, in the latest warning about the exchange rate. The won stood at 10.0092 to the Japanese currency as of 0801 GMT. Despite such warnings and possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities, the won is expected to rise further against the yen, traders and analysts said. Against the dollar, the won ended the year trade up 1.4 percent. Other emerging Asian currencies, however, fell for the year on expected outflows after the Fed announced earlier this month that would begin scaling back its bond-buying programme. The Indonesian rupiah has lost 21.4 percent, leading regional units' depreciation. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows on the Fed's policy shift. The Indian rupee has fallen 11.5 percent. The Philippine peso slid 7.5 percent, while both the Thai baht and the Malaysian ringgit have lost around 7 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.36 105.15 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.2681 1.2693 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.011 30.025 +0.05 Korean won 1054.67 1053.90 -0.07 Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.03 *Peso 44.40 44.40 +0.00 Rupiah 12250.00 12245.00 -0.04 Rupee 62.13 61.85 -0.44 Ringgit 3.2900 3.2878 -0.07 Yuan 6.0615 6.0686 +0.12 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.36 86.79 -17.63 Sing dlr 1.2681 1.2219 -3.64 Taiwan dlr 30.011 29.136 -2.92 Korean won 1054.67 1070.60 +1.51 Baht 32.87 30.61 -6.88 Peso 44.40 41.05 -7.53 Rupiah 12250.00 9630.00 -21.39 Rupee 62.13 54.99 -11.48 Ringgit 3.2900 3.0580 -7.05 Yuan 6.0615 6.2303 +2.78 * Financial markets in the Philippines were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)