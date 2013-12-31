Dec 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 104.88 105.15 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.2666 1.2675 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.835 30.030 +0.65 *Korean won 1055.25 1055.40 +0.01 *Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.03 *Peso 44.40 44.40 +0.00 Rupiah 12175.00 12200.00 +0.21 Rupee 61.91 61.91 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2865 3.2945 +0.24 Yuan 6.0577 6.0618 +0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.88 86.79 -17.25 Sing dlr 1.2666 1.2219 -3.53 Taiwan dlr 29.835 29.136 -2.34 Korean won 1055.25 1070.60 +1.45 Baht 32.87 30.61 -6.88 Peso 44.40 41.05 -7.53 Rupiah 12175.00 9630.00 -20.90 Rupee 61.91 54.99 -11.18 Ringgit 3.2865 3.0580 -6.95 Yuan 6.0577 6.2303 +2.85 * Financial markets in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Seoul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)