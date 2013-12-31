(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Dec 31 The Taiwan dollar hit a near two-week high on Tuesday amid strong emerging Asian currencies, but most regional units fell in 2013 with Indonesia's rupiah seeing the largest slide in 13 years on the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to reduce stimulus. The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 0.9 percent to 29.765 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Dec. 19, as investors bought it for proxy trades to bet on a stronger yuan . The renminbi hit a record high for the third straight session with the central bank steering the currency firmer to meet a pre-determined full-year target, traders said. "TWD is correlated with CNY due to strong economic, and especially trade, links between the two," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior economist and strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, referring to the Taiwan dollar and the yuan. The Malaysian ringgit rose as investors covered short positions and on demand from oil exporters in thin trading. The Indonesian rupiah also advanced with intervention spotted and year-end corporate dollar demand completed, traders said. Still, most emerging Asian currencies were set to suffer losses in 2013 with the bleak outlook as the Fed announced it would scale back its bond-buying programme, traders and analysts said. The rupiah and the Indian rupee led slides among emerging Asian currencies this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indonesian currency lost 20.9 percent against the dollar, the largest annual loss since 2000. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the most vulnerable Asian currency to capital outflows on the Fed's policy shift. The rupee fell 11.1 percent on weak economic growth and high inflation. The Philippine peso slid 7.5 percent, while Thailand's baht fell 6.9 percent. The ringgit lost 6.7 percent. But the yuan and the South Korean won bucked the trend. The Chinese currency gained 2.9 percent, becoming the best-performing Asian currency of the year. The won rose 1.4 percent in the local market on current account surplus and as some investors saw the country's assets safer than ones in other emerging Asian countries. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 104.99 105.15 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2675 +0.28 Taiwan dlr 29.918 30.030 +0.37 *Korean won 1055.25 1055.40 +0.01 *Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.03 *Peso 44.40 44.40 +0.00 Rupiah 12170.00 12200.00 +0.25 Rupee 61.82 61.91 +0.15 Ringgit 3.2760 3.2945 +0.56 Yuan 6.0539 6.0618 +0.13 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.99 86.79 -17.33 Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2219 -3.32 Taiwan dlr 29.918 29.136 -2.61 Korean won 1055.25 1070.60 +1.45 Baht 32.87 30.61 -6.88 Peso 44.40 41.05 -7.53 Rupiah 12170.00 9630.00 -20.87 Rupee 61.82 54.99 -11.05 Ringgit 3.2760 3.0580 -6.65 Yuan 6.0539 6.2303 +2.91 * Financial markets in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)