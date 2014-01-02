* Offshore funds, S.Korean exporters lift won * Taiwan dollar gains on exporters, inflows * Rupiah pares losses after a surprise trade surplus relieve (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Jan 2 The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, while most Southeast Asian units eased, a diverging trend many traders expect to persist well into the new year. The won hit more than five-year highs highs against both the dollar and the yen, although the foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to stem its upside, traders said. The Taiwan dollar advanced on capital inflows and exporters. The Philippine peso rose on remittances inflows. The Indonesian rupiah recovered all of its initial losses after a surprising trade surplus in November limited its downside. Thailand's baht slid to 32.91 per dollar, its weakest since February 2010, on sustained concerns over political tensions. "Current account-challenged currencies in the south lagged their regional peers in the north and this tendency may prevail into the beginning of the year," OCBC Bank said in a client note. Most emerging Asian currencies slid in 2013 as the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to start scaling back its stimulus, which will cut capital inflows to the region. Southeast Asian currencies suffered more with the rupiah down 21 percent to the greenback as Indonesia is seen more vulnerable to the Fed's policy shift due to the country's current account deficit. The won, however, saw a 1.4 percent rise on the country's current account surplus and as some investors saw South Korean assets as relatively safer within Asia. WON The won rose 0.7 percent to 1,048.3 per dollar, its strongest since August 2008. Against the yen, the South Korean currency also strengthened 0.7 percent to 9.9554, its highest since September 2008. Offshore funds and domestic exporters chased the won, while caution over possible intervention prompted some interbank speculators to sell the currency, traders said. South Korean exports grew by 7.1 percent in December, beating forecasts, while manufacturing activity picked up to its strongest level in seven months, although concerns linger over the competitive impact of the weaker yen. "Some added long dollar positions on intervention caution, but the won will eventually rise," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial institutions and exporters' demand. The central bank has not been spotted buying the U.S. dollar to stem the Taiwan dollar's upside, although investors stayed wary of such intervention, traders said. Instead, domestic importers bought the greenback for payments, limiting the island's currency's gains, traders said. The Taiwan dollar is unlikely to fully track the won's appreciation as Taiwan's exports were disappointing while South Korea's overseas shipments were stronger than expected, traders said. RUPIAH The spot rupiah fell in early trade as local banks bought the dollar on behalf of their corporate clients, traders said. But the currency recovered all of its earlier losses as Indonesia reported a surprise trade surplus of $780 million for November, giving it two consecutive months of surplus for the first time in 2013. Foreign banks bought the spot with the one-month rupiah non-deliverable forwards to the dollar extending gains after the data. The central bank was also spotted providing dollar liquidity in the onshore market, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 105.27 105.25 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2650 1.2632 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.850 29.950 +0.34 Korean won 1050.30 1055.40 +0.49 Baht 32.89 32.86 -0.09 Peso 44.32 44.40 +0.17 Rupiah 12160.00 12160.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.79 61.90 +0.18 Ringgit 3.2785 3.2755 -0.09 Yuan 6.0508 6.0539 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.27 105.28 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2650 1.2632 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.850 29.950 +0.34 Korean won 1050.30 1055.40 +0.49 Baht 32.89 32.86 -0.09 Peso 44.32 44.40 +0.17 Rupiah 12160.00 12160.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.79 61.80 +0.02 Ringgit 3.2785 3.2755 -0.09 Yuan 6.0508 6.0539 +0.05 * Financial markets in Japan are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)