(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Jan 2 South Korea's won hit more than five-year highs against both the dollar and the yen on Thursday, while most Southeast Asian units eased, a divergence that many traders expect could be a trend in the new year. The Indonesian rupiah turned higher after Indonesia posted a surprisingly large trade surplus for November. The won rose as much as 0.7 percent to 1,048.3 per dollar, its strongest since August 2008, before the gain was pared. Against the yen, the South Korean currency at one point also strengthened 0.7 percent to 9.9554, its highest since September 2008. Offshore funds and domestic exporters chased the won, while the foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to stem its gains, traders said. Thailand's baht fell as much as 0.2 percent to 32.93 per dollar, its weakest since February 2010, as uncertainty deepened about whether there will be an election on Feb. 2. The Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit fell as the U.S. dollar broadly gained with the focus on whether coming U.S. data will support expectations that the Federal Reserve will steadily scale back its stimulus this year. Adding to pressure on emerging Asian currencies, China's factory activity slowed in December, official and private manufacturing surveys showed, reinforcing views that growth in the world's second-largest economy moderated in the final quarter of 2013. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0836 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 105.33 105.25 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2632 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 29.958 29.950 -0.03 Korean won 1050.10 1055.40 +0.50 Baht 32.92 32.86 -0.18 Peso 44.45 44.40 -0.12 Rupiah 12155.00 12160.00 +0.04 Rupee 62.09 61.90 -0.31 Ringgit 3.2840 3.2755 -0.26 Yuan 6.0506 6.0539 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.33 105.28 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2632 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 29.958 29.950 -0.03 Korean won 1050.10 1055.40 +0.50 Baht 32.92 32.86 -0.18 Peso 44.45 44.40 -0.12 Rupiah 12155.00 12160.00 +0.04 Rupee 62.09 61.80 -0.47 Ringgit 3.2840 3.2755 -0.26 Yuan 6.0506 6.0539 +0.05 * Financial markets in Japan were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)