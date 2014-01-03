* Short baht positions highest since Fed 2012 * Bearish Sing dlr, ringgit, peso bets largest since Aug * Long yuan positions largest since May By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Jan 3 Sentiment toward most Southeast Asian currencies deteriorated at the end of 2013, with bearish bets on the Thai baht at a near two-year high as political tensions intensified, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Confidence in Northeast Asian currencies improved, however, with long positions in the Chinese yuan the largest since May. Short positions in the baht rose to the largest level since February 2012, when Reuters began including the Thai currency in the emerging Asian currency positioning poll, according to a poll of 12 currency analysts. The baht hit a near four-year low on Friday as political uncertainty deepened about a February election that anti-government forces are determined to block in their bid to oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Bearish bets on the Singapore dollar, the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso grew to their highest levels since August last year. That came as increasing signs of a solid U.S. economic recovery reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will steadily scale back its stimulus this year. Despite signs that China's economy lost some steam in late 2013, sentiment toward the yuan grew, with long positions in the currency rising to the highest level since late May last year. On Tuesday, the renminbi hit a record high as the central bank steered the currency higher. The Chinese currency is expected to appreciate around 3 percent this year, the same pace as in 2013, traders said. Bullish bets on the the South Korean won also rose slightly, despite repeated comments from senior officials in Seoul that the currency's strength against the slumping yen could hurt export competitiveness. The won touched five-year highs both against the dollar and the yen on Thursday. The South Korean currency is seen as relatively safer than other emerging Asian currencies on solid economic fundamentals, including a sizeable current account surplus. Meanwhile, short positions in the Indonesian rupiah eased slightly after the country posted a surprise trade surplus in November. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee , Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 3-Jan -1.73 -1.09 0.47 1.34 -0.03 -0.37 0.53 0.48 1.38 5-Dec -1.23 -0.87 -0.03 1.58 -0.23 -0.39 0.35 0.31 1.28 21-Nov -1.51 -1.12 -0.44 1.05 -0.57 0.23 0.04 0.06 0.72 7-Nov -1.38 -1.15 -0.53 0.64 -0.57 -0.13 -0.26 -0.53 0.30 24-Oct -1.71 -1.38 -0.73 0.08 -0.43 -0.19 -0.42 -0.59 -0.05 10-Oct -1.29 -1.05 -0.38 0.80 -0.49 -0.20 -0.26 -0.23 -0.04 26-Sept -1.23 -1.17 -0.54 0.79 -0.53 0.05 -0.18 -0.38 0.03 12-Sept -0.96 -1.04 -0.25 1.50 -0.59 0.17 0.27 -0.05 0.22 29-Aug -0.91 0.07 0.78 2.00 0.39 1.95 1.55 1.07 1.35 (Editing by Kim Coghill)