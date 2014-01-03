* Philippine peso down on offshore funds, corp dlr demand * Won falls, S.Korea fin min says closely watching won, yen * Rupiah slides on profit-taking * Thai fin min says weak baht to hit imports (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Jan 3 The Philippine peso hit a four-month low as emerging Asian currencies weakened on Friday as worries about China's economy and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve's will continue to cut back liquidity dented risk sentiment. The peso fell in heavy trading on selling from offshore funds. The Indonesian rupiah slid as investors booked profits. Offshore funds also sold the South Korean won, while the government continued to warn against won appreciation amid the yen's weakness. Thailand's baht hit a near four-year low as political tension persisted. It pared earlier losses after the finance minister said the country was worried about a weaker baht hitting imports. Asian stocks slid as China's service sector activity fell to a four-month low in December, echoing a similar slip in manufacturing activity, adding to evidence that the economy lost some momentum towards the end of 2013. By contrast, U.S. factory activity held near a 2-1/2-year high in December and weekly jobless claims fell, boosting expectations that the Fed will continue to scale back its bond-buying programme. "There are few factors to support Asian currencies, given a strong dollar trend and risk aversion," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as investors took profits from the currency's weekly gain on a surprise November trade surplus. It had gained 0.8 percent between Monday and Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched in May 2013 in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,226 rupiah per dollar, slightly firmer than Thursday's 12,242. The central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity around the session low of 12,235 per dollar, traders said. The Indonesian currency is expected to resume depreciating n next week, traders said. "It is still vulnerable to the Fed tapering, although BI might defend 12,300" said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to Bank Indonesia. The rupiah was the worst-performing Asian currency last year with a 21 percent loss against the dollar due to Indonesia's current account deficit. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso slid as much as 0.5 percent to 44.66 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 2 as offshore funds sold the Philippine currency and on corporate dollar demand. The local unit's slide accelerated as it weakened past 44.51, its weakest on Dec. 20, traders said. The peso is seen having room to weaken to 44.75, the 2013 low, they added. "The bigger picture is still for a strong dollar and then eventually we may see 44.75," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila. Investors were keeping an eye on December inflation data due on Tuesday. WON The won fell against both the dollar and the yen as foreign investors continued to unload Seoul shares. Some offshore funds, cautious of possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities, sold the won. Earlier, Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok said the country is closely watching the won's movements and the ongoing depreciation of the yen. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0410 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.30 104.80 +0.48 Sing dlr 1.2673 1.2673 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.935 29.979 +0.15 Korean won 1054.70 1050.30 -0.42 Baht 33.00 32.95 -0.15 Peso 44.64 44.45 -0.41 Rupiah 12200.00 12150.00 -0.41 Rupee 62.33 62.26 -0.11 Ringgit 3.2920 3.2865 -0.17 Yuan 6.0515 6.0506 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.30 105.28 +0.93 Sing dlr 1.2673 1.2632 -0.32 Taiwan dlr 29.935 29.950 +0.05 Korean won 1054.70 1055.40 +0.07 Baht 33.00 32.86 -0.42 Peso 44.64 44.40 -0.54 Rupiah 12200.00 12160.00 -0.33 Rupee 62.33 61.80 -0.85 Ringgit 3.2920 3.2755 -0.50 Yuan 6.0515 6.0539 +0.04 (Editing by Eric Meijer)