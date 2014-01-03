(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SEOUL, Jan 3 The Indonesian rupiah led slides in
emerging Asian currencies on Friday as worries about China's
economy and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
continue to cut back stimulus dented appetite for riskier
assets.
The rupiah fell as the central bank said the current account
deficit will remain wide this year due to lower commodity prices
and a mineral export ban.
Emerging currencies were also pressures by a series of
Chinese factory and services activity surveys which showed the
economy lost some momentum late last year.
South Korea's won weakened on offshore funds'
selling and as foreign investors continued to unload Seoul
shares.
Meanwhile, foreign exchange authorities kept up their
warnings about the risks from swift appreciation of the
currency.
The central bank will carry out appropriate measures to
stabilise local financial markets if needed, its chief said,
echoing the finance ministry's warning that volatility in the
foreign exchange market has to be curbed.
The Philippine peso hit a four-month low in heavy
trading on selling from offshore funds and corporate dollar
demand.
Thailand's baht touched a near four-year low as
political uncertainty deepened about a February election that
anti-government forces are determined to block in their bid to
oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
Short-positions in the baht rose to a near two-year high,
while sentiment towards most Southeast Asian currencies
deteriorated at the end of 2013, a Reuters poll showed.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.35 104.80 +0.43
Sing dlr 1.2675 1.2673 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.005 29.979 -0.09
Korean won 1055.40 1050.30 -0.48
Baht 33.01 32.95 -0.18
Peso 44.65 44.45 -0.45
Rupiah 12230.00 12150.00 -0.65
Rupee 62.45 62.26 -0.30
Ringgit 3.2905 3.2865 -0.12
Yuan 6.0517 6.0506 -0.02
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.35 105.28 +0.89
Sing dlr 1.2675 1.2632 -0.34
Taiwan dlr 30.005 29.950 -0.18
Korean won 1055.40 1055.40 +0.00
Baht 33.01 32.86 -0.45
Peso 44.65 44.40 -0.57
Rupiah 12230.00 12160.00 -0.57
Rupee 62.45 61.80 -1.04
Ringgit 3.2905 3.2755 -0.46
Yuan 6.0517 6.0539 +0.04
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)