(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Jan 3 The Indonesian rupiah led slides in emerging Asian currencies on Friday as worries about China's economy and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to cut back stimulus dented appetite for riskier assets. The rupiah fell as the central bank said the current account deficit will remain wide this year due to lower commodity prices and a mineral export ban. Emerging currencies were also pressures by a series of Chinese factory and services activity surveys which showed the economy lost some momentum late last year. South Korea's won weakened on offshore funds' selling and as foreign investors continued to unload Seoul shares. Meanwhile, foreign exchange authorities kept up their warnings about the risks from swift appreciation of the currency. The central bank will carry out appropriate measures to stabilise local financial markets if needed, its chief said, echoing the finance ministry's warning that volatility in the foreign exchange market has to be curbed. The Philippine peso hit a four-month low in heavy trading on selling from offshore funds and corporate dollar demand. Thailand's baht touched a near four-year low as political uncertainty deepened about a February election that anti-government forces are determined to block in their bid to oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Short-positions in the baht rose to a near two-year high, while sentiment towards most Southeast Asian currencies deteriorated at the end of 2013, a Reuters poll showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.35 104.80 +0.43 Sing dlr 1.2675 1.2673 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.005 29.979 -0.09 Korean won 1055.40 1050.30 -0.48 Baht 33.01 32.95 -0.18 Peso 44.65 44.45 -0.45 Rupiah 12230.00 12150.00 -0.65 Rupee 62.45 62.26 -0.30 Ringgit 3.2905 3.2865 -0.12 Yuan 6.0517 6.0506 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.35 105.28 +0.89 Sing dlr 1.2675 1.2632 -0.34 Taiwan dlr 30.005 29.950 -0.18 Korean won 1055.40 1055.40 +0.00 Baht 33.01 32.86 -0.45 Peso 44.65 44.40 -0.57 Rupiah 12230.00 12160.00 -0.57 Rupee 62.45 61.80 -1.04 Ringgit 3.2905 3.2755 -0.46 Yuan 6.0517 6.0539 +0.04 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)