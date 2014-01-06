Jan 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.38 104.86 +0.46 Sing dlr 1.2685 1.2671 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.991 30.039 +0.16 Korean won 1060.10 1055.20 -0.46 Baht 33.05 33.00 -0.15 Peso 44.72 44.65 -0.15 Rupiah 12195.00 12160.00 -0.29 Rupee 62.16 62.16 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2910 3.2865 -0.14 Yuan 6.0522 6.0515 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.38 105.28 +0.86 Sing dlr 1.2685 1.2632 -0.42 Taiwan dlr 29.991 29.950 -0.14 Korean won 1060.10 1055.40 -0.44 Baht 33.05 32.86 -0.57 Peso 44.72 44.40 -0.72 Rupiah 12195.00 12160.00 -0.29 Rupee 62.16 61.80 -0.58 Ringgit 3.2910 3.2755 -0.47 Yuan 6.0522 6.0539 +0.03 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)