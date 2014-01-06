(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Jan 6 South Korea's won saw its largest daily loss in 6-1/2 months on Monday, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies on worries about a slowdown in China at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep trimming monetary stimulus. The won fell 1 percent to end local trade at 1,065.4 per dollar on offshore funds' selling and dollar demand linked to foreigners' recent stock sales, traders said. The percentage slide was the largest since June 20, Thomson Reuters data showed. As the won weakened past a chart support area of 1,064-1,065, it may weaken to 1,074.3, the low of Nov. 13, analysts said. The won's weakness pushed down the Taiwan dollar to a six-month low. The Thai baht hit another four-year low on dollar bids from custodian banks and offshore funds' selling amid intensifying political tensions. The Indonesian rupiah fell on corporate dollar demand, although the central bank was spotted intervening to limit its downside, traders said. The 10-year Indonesian government bond yield jumped 47.7 basis points to 9.027 percent, its highest since February 2011. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.37 104.86 +0.47 Sing dlr 1.2688 1.2671 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.202 30.039 -0.54 Korean won 1065.05 1055.20 -0.92 Baht 33.09 33.00 -0.27 Peso 44.70 44.65 -0.11 Rupiah 12235.00 12160.00 -0.61 Rupee 62.32 62.16 -0.26 Ringgit 3.2800 3.2865 +0.20 Yuan 6.0541 6.0515 -0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.37 105.28 +0.87 Sing dlr 1.2688 1.2632 -0.44 Taiwan dlr 30.202 29.950 -0.83 Korean won 1065.05 1055.40 -0.91 Baht 33.09 32.86 -0.70 Peso 44.70 44.40 -0.68 Rupiah 12235.00 12160.00 -0.61 Rupee 62.32 61.80 -0.83 Ringgit 3.2800 3.2755 -0.14 Yuan 6.0541 6.0539 -0.00 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)