* Indonesia corp dlr demand hits rupiah; intervention limits * Won near 2-month low, offshore funds cover dlr short positions * Philippine peso eases; c.bank warns of intervention (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 7 The Indonesian rupiah led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday with South Korea's won hitting a near two-month low as the dollar broadly gained despite disappointing U.S. data. The rupiah fell on corporate dollar demand. Offshore funds continued to cut bullish positions in the won both against the dollar and the yen. The Philippine peso eased as December inflation was faster than expected. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, edged up in Asia even though December U.S. services sector data missed expectations. "We don't need to ride an emotional rollercoaster due to each piece of data," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "It is inevitable for Asian currencies to fall against the dollar as the Fed starts tapering. What matters is 'which one would fall more?'" said Park. The won is experiencing a correction after last year's strong performance, but it is unlikely to underperform Southeast Asian peers, given South Korea's better economic fundamentals, she added. The South Korean currency was the second-best performing Asian currency with a 1.4 percent gain to the dollar, while most regional units saw losses. RUPIAH The rupiah fell on sustained demand from local companies, while the central bank's intervention limited its downside, traders said. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched in May 2013 in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,262 rupiah per dollar, weaker than Monday's 12,230. Investors were keeping an eye on the government's bond auction later in the day. The country aims to raise 10 trillion rupiah ($821 million) from the debt sale. WON The won lost as much as 0.5 percent to 1071.0, its weakest since Nov. 13. Net foreign portfolio investment in South Korean markets in December fell by the sharpest amount in six months, a financial regulator's data showed, driven by stock outflows. The local currency recovered some of earlier loss as exporters took the slide as chances to buy it on dips for settlements. Seoul shares also rose with foreign investors buying. "The won may weaken again, but it's up to exporters," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore, when asked how much the won would fall further. "Today, they are seen buying the won when it was around 1,070," he added. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased as Philippine annual inflation in December picked up slightly to hit its highest since December 2011. Manila shares fell 0.5 percent, while most government bond yields rose. Still, investors hesitated to push the Philippine currency weaker than the session low of 44.75 per dollar as the central bank chief said it is prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market. The peso has been stronger than the level since September 2010. Once the level is cleared, it may weaken to 45.36, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between 2008 and 2013, analysts said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar advanced from the previous close, which the central bank managed to be weaker through usual last-minute intervention. Exporters were interested in buying the unit when it was weaker than 30.100. The authorities was spotted aggressively selling the island's currency on Tuesday, indicating it wants the Taiwan dollar to be weaker, traders said. On Monday, the central bank said the Taiwan dollar and the won have lost nearly 1 percent against the greenback in the first three sessions of the year, suggesting it wants the Taiwan dollar to track the won. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.44 104.22 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.2688 1.2679 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.071 30.235 +0.55 Korean won 1068.20 1065.40 -0.26 Baht 33.09 33.11 +0.06 Peso 44.74 44.70 -0.08 Rupiah 12255.00 12170.00 -0.69 Rupee 62.40 62.31 -0.14 Ringgit 3.2830 3.2875 +0.14 Yuan 6.0514 6.0526 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.44 105.28 +0.80 Sing dlr 1.2688 1.2632 -0.44 Taiwan dlr 30.071 29.950 -0.40 Korean won 1068.20 1055.40 -1.20 Baht 33.09 32.86 -0.70 Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.76 Rupiah 12255.00 12160.00 -0.78 Rupee 62.40 61.80 -0.95 Ringgit 3.2830 3.2755 -0.23 Yuan 6.0514 6.0539 +0.04 ($1 = 12,180 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI; Editing by Eric Meijer)