* Won higher as some investors trim rate-cut bets * S.Korea exporters' demand prompts short squeezes * Taiwan dollar gains on foreign financial inflows * Baht strengthens, but political tension caps gain (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as investors cut bearish bets amid gains in stocks, although the outlook for regional units remained murky with a solid U.S. recovery seen allowing the Federal Reserve to keep reducing its stimulus. The Taiwan dollar gained on foreign financial inflows. South Korea's won advanced as some investors cut short positions, which they had built up on bets of a central bank rate cut on Thursday, traders said. The Thai baht rose on short-covering. Most Asian stocks were higher as strong U.S. trade data and reduced sovereign risks in Europe boosted shares in the U.S. and Europe. Still, investors were looking to sell emerging Asian currencies on rallies. "I expect the dollar to firm up into the weekend on better-than-expected non-farm data and dollar/Asia will be generally supported by still pretty elevated yield differentials," said Andy Ji, Singapore-based Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "I will stay long dollar/Asia," Ji added. Investors are keeping an eye on U.S. jobs data for December due on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 196,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, slightly below November's 203,000 count. Hiring would, however, be above the monthly average of 188,545 jobs over the first 11 months of 2013. The dollar advanced against a basket of six major currencies after the U.S. trade deficit shrank to its lowest in four years, thanks mainly to a renaissance in energy production, prompting analysts to revise up forecasts for economic growth. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as some inflows from foreign financial inflows lifted local shares. The currency's gains were exaggerated as the central bank managed the previous close as usual, traders said. Taiwanese exporters did not rush to buy the island's currency as they had already purchased enough for settlements in recent sessions, the traders said. Some foreign financial institutions sold the Taiwan dollar, limiting its upside. WON The won gained as exporters' demand for settlements prompted interbank speculators to cover short positions to stop losses, traders said. Still, investors hesitated to chase the won further ahead of South Korea's central bank policy meeting on Thursday. The Bank of Korea is expected to keep rates unchanged, a Reuters poll showed. But Goldman Sachs said it could cut the benchmark interest rate as early as this week. "It is hard to buy the won more, given the BOK meeting," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. The won may gain further if the central bank holds rates as some investors still bet on a cut, the trader said. BAHT The baht advanced as investors covered short positions, while continuing political tensions limited its upside. "The 33.00 level can hold, given many events coming," said a senior Thai bank trader in Bangkok, referring to the baht's value against the dollar. Anti-government protesters aim to bring the capital to a halt next week. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0346 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.90 104.60 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.2711 1.2712 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.076 30.315 +0.79 Korean won 1065.30 1068.30 +0.28 Baht 33.03 33.11 +0.24 Peso 44.76 44.80 +0.10 Rupiah 12235.00 12230.00 -0.04 Rupee 62.17 62.30 +0.22 Ringgit 3.2820 3.2840 +0.06 Yuan 6.0515 6.0512 -0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.90 105.28 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.2711 1.2632 -0.62 Taiwan dlr 30.076 29.950 -0.42 Korean won 1065.30 1055.40 -0.93 Baht 33.03 32.86 -0.51 Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.80 Rupiah 12235.00 12160.00 -0.61 Rupee 62.17 61.80 -0.59 Ringgit 3.2820 3.2755 -0.20 Yuan 6.0515 6.0539 +0.04 (Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)