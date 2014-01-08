(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Jan 8 The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as investors cut bearish bets, although the regional units' outlook stayed murky with a solid U.S. recovery seen allowing the Federal Reserve to keep cutting its stimulus. The won rose as some investors cut short positions that they built up on bets of a central bank rate cut on Thursday, traders said. Exporters also chased the South Korean unit for settlements. A Reuters poll showed the Bank of Korea is expected to keep rates unchanged. But Goldman Sachs said it could cut the benchmark interest rate as early as this week. Taiwan's dollar advanced as foreign inflows lifted local shares. The Philippine peso and the Thai baht rose on short-covering. Most Asian stocks were higher as strong U.S. trade data and reduced sovereign risks in Europe boosted shares in those markets. The dollar advanced against a basket of six major currencies after the U.S. November trade deficit shrank to its lowest in four years, thanks mainly to a renaissance in energy production, prompting analysts to revise up forecasts for economic growth. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0830 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.95 104.60 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.2713 1.2712 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.215 30.315 +0.33 Korean won 1064.70 1068.30 +0.34 Baht 33.05 33.11 +0.18 Peso 44.70 44.80 +0.22 Rupiah 12235.00 12230.00 -0.04 Rupee 62.12 62.30 +0.29 Ringgit 3.2800 3.2840 +0.12 Yuan 6.0513 6.0512 -0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.95 105.28 +0.31 Sing dlr 1.2713 1.2632 -0.64 Taiwan dlr 30.215 29.950 -0.88 Korean won 1064.70 1055.40 -0.87 Baht 33.05 32.86 -0.57 Peso 44.70 44.40 -0.68 Rupiah 12235.00 12160.00 -0.61 Rupee 62.12 61.80 -0.52 Ringgit 3.2800 3.2755 -0.14 Yuan 6.0513 6.0539 +0.04 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)