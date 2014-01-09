* S.Korea c.bank holds rates in unanimous vote * Weak Thai consumer sentiment limit baht gains * Ringgit turns higher after stronger factory output (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 9 The South Korean won edged up on Thursday after the central bank left rates steady in an unanimous vote, while the Thai baht advanced despite a strong dollar, indicating some demand for emerging Asian currencies to cover short positions. The won started the session weaker but it reversed course as some investors covered bearish bets, which they had added on expectations of a rate cut this week. The Bank of Korea held its base rate at 2.50 percent for an eight strait month, standing back to monitor the global effects of the Federal Reserve's tapering and a weaker yen. The baht advanced on offshore funds' bids and higher local stocks. Malaysia's ringgit also turned higher as November factory output rose more than expected. That came even as Asian shares eased and the dollar hovered near a seven-week high against a basket of currencies after payrolls processor ADP said U.S. private employers added the largest jobs in 13 months. "A fair bit of good news is priced into the U.S. data outlook. Hence the upside in U.S. yields may be quite limited from here," said Jonathan Cavenagh, foreign exchange strategist for Westpac in Singapore. "That is likely to leave Asian currencies quite well supported on dips. That along with the fact that trade balances in Indonesia, Malaysia and India have been improving should leave these economies less vulnerable to the tapering theme," he added. Still, emerging Asian currencies are likely to stay under pressure in the longer term as a solid U.S. recovery is expected to allow the Fed to keep scaling back its bond-buying programme, analysts and traders said. The Indonesian rupiah and India's rupee eased on Thursday. The rupiah fell as sustained corporate dollar demand offset the government's consideration of an easing of its planned mining export ban and on higher foreign exchange reserves. "(We) expect USD-Asia to remain supported on dips with inherent vulnerabilities to potential USD firmness remain visible," OCBC Bank said in a research note. RUPIAH The rupiah eased on importers' dollar demand, while the central bank was spotted intervening to support the currency. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched in May 2013 in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,263 rupiah per dollar, weaker than the prior session's 12,229. Investors were awaiting the central bank's policy meeting later in the day when Bank Indonesia is expected to keep rates on hold. "FX reserves and trade balance are positive. The decision on the mining industry is important for the current account," said a currency trade in Jakarta. "But dollar demand is still strong. We have to wait," the trader added. Indonesia's mining ministry sought to ease a controversial mineral export ban before its Sunday deadline, but still looked set to prohibit more than $2 billion worth of annual nickel ore and bauxite shipments. Foreign exchange reserves rose to $99.4 billion at the end of December, the central bank data showed on Wednesday. BAHT The baht briefly strengthened past 33.00 per dollar as demand from offshore funds caused investors to cut bearish bets. Bangkok shares jumped 1.1 percent, outpacing most of regional stocks. The Thai currency may rebound more as investors are seen still hold short positions to cover, but its upside is seen limited by political tensions and a strong dollar, traders said. Thai consumer sentiment in December dropped to a two-year low on anti-government protests. "It is just a shake and sentiment has not changed," said a senior Thai bank trader in Bangkok, referring to the baht's rebound. The baht is unlikely to strengthen past 32.95, the trader added. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained from the previous close, which the central bank weakened through usual intervention, as exporters bought it for settlements when it was softer than 30.100 per the U.S. dollar. Foreign financial institutions, including foreign banks, sold the Taiwan dollar after the strong U.S. private jobs report. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.84 104.87 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2715 1.2737 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.100 30.240 +0.47 Korean won 1063.90 1064.90 +0.09 Baht 33.00 33.04 +0.12 Peso 44.75 44.70 -0.10 Rupiah 12250.00 12225.00 -0.20 Rupee 62.19 62.07 -0.18 Ringgit 3.2745 3.2760 +0.05 Yuan 6.0546 6.0512 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.84 105.28 +0.41 Sing dlr 1.2715 1.2632 -0.65 Taiwan dlr 30.100 29.950 -0.50 Korean won 1063.90 1055.40 -0.80 Baht 33.00 32.86 -0.42 Peso 44.75 44.40 -0.78 Rupiah 12250.00 12160.00 -0.73 Rupee 62.19 61.80 -0.62 Ringgit 3.2745 3.2755 +0.03 Yuan 6.0546 6.0539 -0.01 (Additional reporting by; Editing by Kim Coghill)