* Taiwan dollar up on foreign financial inflows, NDF
* Ringgit higher on daily fixing, bids vs Singapore dlr
* Philippines' Nov exports growth at 3-mth high
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Most emerging Asian currencies
edged up on Friday as the dollar broadly eased, recovering some
of its weekly losses, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data for
clues on how aggressively the Federal Reserve would scale back
it stimulus.
The Taiwan dollar rose on capital inflows.
Malaysia's ringgit advanced against the Singapore
dollar on U.S. dollar selling related to daily
fixing.
The Philippine peso gained as November exports
rose 18.9 percent from a year earlier, the largest growth in
three months.
South Korean won turned higher due to demand from
exporters including shipbuilders, while the Thai baht
edged up on short-covering.
The dollar broadly slid as investors took profits ahead of
December U.S. employment data due later in the day.
Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have risen by a solid
196,000 in December, according to a Reuters survey of
economists, just below November's count of 203,000.
Some investors already expect higher numbers as a payrolls
processor ADP said U.S. private employers added a
bigger-than-expected 238,000 jobs in December, the strongest
increase in 13 months.
Solid nonfarm payrolls numbers are likely to put pressure on
emerging Asian currencies as it will allow the Fed to taper
quickly, but regional units have priced such expectations to
some degree, traders and analysts said.
"The downside is limited for Asia FX," said Philip Wee, a
currency strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore.
"(U.S.) Yields have already headed (up) a lot into the first
taper. Hard to price in higher bond yields when the Fed is more
concerned about inflation staying well below its 2 percent
target than the jobless rate heading below 7 percent."
Most emerging Asian currencies already fell for the week as
the Fed's policy shift was seen continuing to drain funds from
the region.
The South Korean won has led the downturn with a
0.6 percent slide against the dollar so far this week.
Offshore funds sold the currency on caution over
intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its
appreciation. Some investors had bet on a central bank rate cut
this week, although the Bank of Korea kept the policy rate on
hold.
The Singapore dollar has eased 0.2 percent as hedge
funds sold on worries about an economic slowdown in the
city-state. Indonesia's rupiah has been down 0.2
percent on sustained dollar demand from local companies such as
importers.
The Thai baht dipped 0.1 percent due to continuous
political tensions.
A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said emerging
Asian currencies are unlikely to fall much.
"Markets are already long dollar. Unless the NFP is too
good, USD/Asia may not rise much," the trader said.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on foreign financial inflows and as
investors covered short positions before the U.S. jobs data.
The spot also found support as foreign investors bought the
Taiwan dollar in non-deliverable forwards markets to
take profits from the U.S. dollar's gains, traders said.
But trading was subdued as investors did not add aggressive
positions in either ways, while exporters and importers stayed
out of the market.
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained on demand linked to daily fixing and as
investors bought the currency against the Singapore dollar.
The Malaysian unit has gained 0.6 percent against the dollar
so far this week, becoming the best performing emerging Asian
currency in the period.
It found support from a stronger-than-expected November
factory output and trade surplus.
BAHT
The baht advanced as investors covered short positions ahead
of U.S. nonfarm payrolls, while sustained political unrest
limited its upside.
Bangkok shares lost 1.3 percent, underperforming
most regional peers.
Anti-government protesters vowed to "shut down" Bangkok on
Jan. 13 in their bid to topple Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0445 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.89 104.83 -0.06
Sing dlr 1.2693 1.2707 +0.11
Taiwan dlr 30.015 30.252 +0.79
Korean won 1061.80 1062.90 +0.10
Baht 33.01 33.03 +0.06
Peso 44.64 44.68 +0.09
Rupiah 12190.00 12185.00 -0.04
Rupee 61.94 62.07 +0.21
Ringgit 3.2640 3.2760 +0.37
Yuan 6.0522 6.0550 +0.05
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.89 105.28 +0.37
Sing dlr 1.2693 1.2632 -0.48
Taiwan dlr 30.015 29.950 -0.22
Korean won 1061.80 1055.40 -0.60
Baht 33.01 32.86 -0.45
Peso 44.64 44.40 -0.55
Rupiah 12190.00 12160.00 -0.25
Rupee 61.94 61.80 -0.23
Ringgit 3.2640 3.2755 +0.35
Yuan 6.0522 6.0539 +0.03
(Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI and IFR
Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)