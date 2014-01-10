* Taiwan dollar up on foreign financial inflows, NDF * Ringgit higher on daily fixing, bids vs Singapore dlr * Philippines' Nov exports growth at 3-mth high (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Friday as the dollar broadly eased, recovering some of its weekly losses, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data for clues on how aggressively the Federal Reserve would scale back it stimulus. The Taiwan dollar rose on capital inflows. Malaysia's ringgit advanced against the Singapore dollar on U.S. dollar selling related to daily fixing. The Philippine peso gained as November exports rose 18.9 percent from a year earlier, the largest growth in three months. South Korean won turned higher due to demand from exporters including shipbuilders, while the Thai baht edged up on short-covering. The dollar broadly slid as investors took profits ahead of December U.S. employment data due later in the day. Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have risen by a solid 196,000 in December, according to a Reuters survey of economists, just below November's count of 203,000. Some investors already expect higher numbers as a payrolls processor ADP said U.S. private employers added a bigger-than-expected 238,000 jobs in December, the strongest increase in 13 months. Solid nonfarm payrolls numbers are likely to put pressure on emerging Asian currencies as it will allow the Fed to taper quickly, but regional units have priced such expectations to some degree, traders and analysts said. "The downside is limited for Asia FX," said Philip Wee, a currency strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore. "(U.S.) Yields have already headed (up) a lot into the first taper. Hard to price in higher bond yields when the Fed is more concerned about inflation staying well below its 2 percent target than the jobless rate heading below 7 percent." Most emerging Asian currencies already fell for the week as the Fed's policy shift was seen continuing to drain funds from the region. The South Korean won has led the downturn with a 0.6 percent slide against the dollar so far this week. Offshore funds sold the currency on caution over intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its appreciation. Some investors had bet on a central bank rate cut this week, although the Bank of Korea kept the policy rate on hold. The Singapore dollar has eased 0.2 percent as hedge funds sold on worries about an economic slowdown in the city-state. Indonesia's rupiah has been down 0.2 percent on sustained dollar demand from local companies such as importers. The Thai baht dipped 0.1 percent due to continuous political tensions. A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to fall much. "Markets are already long dollar. Unless the NFP is too good, USD/Asia may not rise much," the trader said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on foreign financial inflows and as investors covered short positions before the U.S. jobs data. The spot also found support as foreign investors bought the Taiwan dollar in non-deliverable forwards markets to take profits from the U.S. dollar's gains, traders said. But trading was subdued as investors did not add aggressive positions in either ways, while exporters and importers stayed out of the market. RINGGIT The ringgit gained on demand linked to daily fixing and as investors bought the currency against the Singapore dollar. The Malaysian unit has gained 0.6 percent against the dollar so far this week, becoming the best performing emerging Asian currency in the period. It found support from a stronger-than-expected November factory output and trade surplus. BAHT The baht advanced as investors covered short positions ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls, while sustained political unrest limited its upside. Bangkok shares lost 1.3 percent, underperforming most regional peers. Anti-government protesters vowed to "shut down" Bangkok on Jan. 13 in their bid to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.89 104.83 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2693 1.2707 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.015 30.252 +0.79 Korean won 1061.80 1062.90 +0.10 Baht 33.01 33.03 +0.06 Peso 44.64 44.68 +0.09 Rupiah 12190.00 12185.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.94 62.07 +0.21 Ringgit 3.2640 3.2760 +0.37 Yuan 6.0522 6.0550 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.89 105.28 +0.37 Sing dlr 1.2693 1.2632 -0.48 Taiwan dlr 30.015 29.950 -0.22 Korean won 1061.80 1055.40 -0.60 Baht 33.01 32.86 -0.45 Peso 44.64 44.40 -0.55 Rupiah 12190.00 12160.00 -0.25 Rupee 61.94 61.80 -0.23 Ringgit 3.2640 3.2755 +0.35 Yuan 6.0522 6.0539 +0.03 (Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)