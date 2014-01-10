(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Friday, recouping some of their weekly losses, as the
dollar broadly eased, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data for
clues on how aggressively the Federal Reserve would scale back
it stimulus.
The Malaysian ringgit advanced against the
Singapore dollar on U.S. dollar selling related to
daily fixing.
Indonesia's rupiah turned higher with most of its
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) firmer against the
greenback.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank launched in May 2013 in an
effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,197
rupiah per dollar, stronger than the prior session's 12,263.
The South Korean won turned up due to demand from
exporters including shipbuilders. The Taiwan dollar
rose on foreign financial inflows and its strength in NDFs
markets.
The U.S. dollar broadly slid as investors took profits ahead
of December U.S. employment data due later in the day.
Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have risen by a solid
196,000 in December, according to a Reuters survey of
economists, just below November's count of 203,000.
Most emerging Asian currencies fell for the week as the
Fed's policy shift was seen encouraging further foreign cpaital
outflows from the region.
The won led the downturn with a 0.6 percent slide against
the dollar this week. The Taiwan dollar also lost 0.6 percent.
The Singapore dollar has eased 0.2 percent, while
the Philippine peso slid 0.1 percent.
The Thai baht and the Chinese yuan edged
weaker.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.95 104.83 -0.11
Sing dlr 1.2695 1.2707 +0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.196 30.252 +0.19
Korean won 1061.20 1062.90 +0.16
Baht 33.00 33.03 +0.11
Peso 44.71 44.68 -0.07
Rupiah 12160.00 12185.00 +0.21
Rupee 61.83 62.07 +0.39
Ringgit 3.2675 3.2760 +0.26
Yuan 6.0522 6.0550 +0.05
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.95 105.28 +0.31
Sing dlr 1.2695 1.2632 -0.50
Taiwan dlr 30.196 29.950 -0.81
Korean won 1061.20 1055.40 -0.55
Baht 33.00 32.86 -0.41
Peso 44.71 44.40 -0.70
Rupiah 12160.00 12160.00 +0.00
Rupee 61.83 61.80 -0.05
Ringgit 3.2675 3.2755 +0.24
Yuan 6.0522 6.0539 +0.03
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)