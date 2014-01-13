Jan 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.57 104.15 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.2631 1.2642 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.959 30.212 +0.84 Korean won 1056.50 1061.40 +0.46 Baht 33.03 33.04 +0.03 Peso 44.53 44.71 +0.40 Rupiah 12030.00 12155.00 +1.04 Rupee 61.90 61.89 -0.02 Ringgit 3.2510 3.2685 +0.54 Yuan 6.0449 6.0521 +0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.57 105.28 +1.65 Sing dlr 1.2631 1.2632 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.959 29.950 -0.03 Korean won 1056.50 1055.40 -0.10 Baht 33.03 32.86 -0.51 Peso 44.53 44.40 -0.30 Rupiah 12030.00 12160.00 +1.08 Rupee 61.90 61.80 -0.17 Ringgit 3.2510 3.2755 +0.75 Yuan 6.0449 6.0539 +0.15 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)