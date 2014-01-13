US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Jan 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.57 104.15 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.2631 1.2642 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.959 30.212 +0.84 Korean won 1056.50 1061.40 +0.46 Baht 33.03 33.04 +0.03 Peso 44.53 44.71 +0.40 Rupiah 12030.00 12155.00 +1.04 Rupee 61.90 61.89 -0.02 Ringgit 3.2510 3.2685 +0.54 Yuan 6.0449 6.0521 +0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.57 105.28 +1.65 Sing dlr 1.2631 1.2632 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.959 29.950 -0.03 Korean won 1056.50 1055.40 -0.10 Baht 33.03 32.86 -0.51 Peso 44.53 44.40 -0.30 Rupiah 12030.00 12160.00 +1.08 Rupee 61.90 61.80 -0.17 Ringgit 3.2510 3.2755 +0.75 Yuan 6.0449 6.0539 +0.15 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829