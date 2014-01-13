* Foreign, state banks buy rupiah; bond yields lower * Baht steady, Bangkok "shutdown" eyed * Won up on offshore funds; Taiwan dlr gains on inflows (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 13 The Indonesian rupiah hit a one-month high after the government watered down a controversial ban on mineral exports, leading gains in emerging Asian currencies as disappointing U.S. jobs data eased worries about aggressive tapering of the Federal Reserve's stimulus. The Thai baht barely budged, underperforming its regional peers as anti-government protesters moved to shut down its capital to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The rupiah rose as much as 1.2 percent to 12,015 per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 12, as the government allowed some mineral exports to continue. On Sunday, Indonesia halted all mineral ore exports. President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono later diluted the ban to allow exports of copper, iron ore, lead and zinc concentrates to continue in last-minute changes. Foreign banks bought the currency as the decision to allow some mineral exports alleviated concerns of a further deterioration of Indonesia's already-bloated current account deficit. Traders said that foreign banks' demand was linked to bond inflows. State-run lenders also joined in bidding for the rupiah, according to traders. The current account deficit was one of the main factors for the rupiah's poor showing last year -- the worst performing Asian currency in 2013. "The IDR is likely to be the main winner given the Sunday changes to the mineral ore export ban," said Credit Agricole CIB in a client note. "The exceptions to the dilution are nickel and bauxites, both of which face the strict original version of the ban, but they account for a total of $2 billion in exports per year." The red ink in Indonesia's current account balance has made Southeast Asia's largest economy one of the most vulnerable to capital outflows during the Fed taper. These concerns were somewhat allayed after a surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data on Friday caused investors to reassess how quickly the Fed would scale back its bong-buying programme. U.S. employers added 74,000 jobs in December, the lowest in nearly three years and well short of the 200,000 positions or so that most economists had expected. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial institutions and higher local stocks. The island's currency also found support as the Chinese yuan hit a record high. Still, the central bank was spotted intervening to curb the Taiwan dollar's rise, traders said. The currency was expected to trade between 29.300 and 30.000 to the greenback, traders added. WON The South Korean won advanced 0.6 percent to 1,055.6 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 6, on demand from offshore funds. However, local exporters did not chase the won on caution over possible dollar-buying intervention by the foreign exchange authorities, traders said. BAHT The baht was steady as traders kept a wary eye for any violence as protesters started blocking major intersections in Bangkok late on Sunday. "The market should recognise that threat and thus shy away from Thai assets, particularly coming off of last week's consolidation and 'bottom feeding' in equities," Scotiabank said in a note. The baht may try to challenge a support at 33.15, it added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0415 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.38 104.15 +0.74 Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2642 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.972 30.212 +0.80 Korean won 1056.10 1061.40 +0.50 Baht 33.02 33.04 +0.06 Peso 44.57 44.71 +0.31 Rupiah 12040.00 12155.00 +0.96 Rupee 61.59 61.89 +0.49 Ringgit 3.2570 3.2685 +0.35 Yuan 6.0436 6.0521 +0.14 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.38 105.28 +1.83 Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2632 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.972 29.950 -0.07 Korean won 1056.10 1055.40 -0.07 Baht 33.02 32.86 -0.48 Peso 44.57 44.40 -0.39 Rupiah 12040.00 12160.00 +1.00 Rupee 61.59 61.80 +0.34 Ringgit 3.2570 3.2755 +0.57 Yuan 6.0436 6.0539 +0.17 (Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)