(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Jan 13 The Indonesian rupiah hit a one-month high on Monday after the government diluted a controversial mineral export ban, while most Asian currencies rose as weak U.S. jobs data eased worries about an aggressive reduction in the Federal Reserve's stimulus. The Thai baht rose on foreigners' demand for Bangkok shares. Still, the currency underperformed most of its regional peers as anti-government protesters moved to shut down its capital to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The rupiah rose as much as 1.2 percent to 12,015 per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 12, as the government allowed some mineral exports to continue. On Sunday, Indonesia halted all mineral ore exports. President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono later diluted the ban to allow exports of copper, iron ore, lead and zinc concentrates to continue in last-minute changes. Offshore funds pushed the South Korean won to a one-week high. The Taiwan dollar advanced as foreign investors bought local shares. The Malaysian ringgit hit a near four-week peak on expectations of inflows linked to CIMB Group Holdings Bhd's new share sale. CIMB is seeking to raise up to $1.1 billion by selling new stocks, including an upsize option, to boost core capital and fund subsidiaries as it braces for further growth in key Asian markets. The U.S. dollar broadly fell after U.S. employers added 74,000 jobs in December, the lowest in nearly three years and well short of the 200,000 positions or so that most economists had expected. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.41 104.15 +0.72 Sing dlr 1.2645 1.2642 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.075 30.212 +0.46 Korean won 1056.50 1061.40 +0.46 Baht 32.98 33.04 +0.20 Peso 44.61 44.71 +0.24 Rupiah 12050.00 12155.00 +0.87 Rupee 61.48 61.89 +0.67 Ringgit 3.2595 3.2685 +0.28 Yuan 6.0450 6.0521 +0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.41 105.28 +1.80 Sing dlr 1.2645 1.2632 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.075 29.950 -0.42 Korean won 1056.50 1055.40 -0.10 Baht 32.98 32.86 -0.35 Peso 44.61 44.40 -0.47 Rupiah 12050.00 12160.00 +0.91 Rupee 61.48 61.80 +0.52 Ringgit 3.2595 3.2755 +0.49 Yuan 6.0450 6.0539 +0.15 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)