(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 The Indonesian rupiah hit a
one-month high on Monday after the government diluted a
controversial mineral export ban, while most Asian currencies
rose as weak U.S. jobs data eased worries about an aggressive
reduction in the Federal Reserve's stimulus.
The Thai baht rose on foreigners' demand for
Bangkok shares. Still, the currency underperformed most
of its regional peers as anti-government protesters moved to
shut down its capital to topple Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra.
The rupiah rose as much as 1.2 percent to 12,015
per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 12, as the government
allowed some mineral exports to continue.
On Sunday, Indonesia halted all mineral ore exports.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono later diluted the ban to
allow exports of copper, iron ore, lead and zinc concentrates to
continue in last-minute changes.
Offshore funds pushed the South Korean won to a
one-week high.
The Taiwan dollar advanced as foreign investors
bought local shares.
The Malaysian ringgit hit a near four-week peak on
expectations of inflows linked to CIMB Group Holdings Bhd's
new share sale.
CIMB is seeking to raise up to $1.1 billion by selling new
stocks, including an upsize option, to boost core capital and
fund subsidiaries as it braces for further growth in key Asian
markets.
The U.S. dollar broadly fell after U.S. employers added
74,000 jobs in December, the lowest in nearly three years and
well short of the 200,000 positions or so that most economists
had expected.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.41 104.15 +0.72
Sing dlr 1.2645 1.2642 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.075 30.212 +0.46
Korean won 1056.50 1061.40 +0.46
Baht 32.98 33.04 +0.20
Peso 44.61 44.71 +0.24
Rupiah 12050.00 12155.00 +0.87
Rupee 61.48 61.89 +0.67
Ringgit 3.2595 3.2685 +0.28
Yuan 6.0450 6.0521 +0.12
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.41 105.28 +1.80
Sing dlr 1.2645 1.2632 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 30.075 29.950 -0.42
Korean won 1056.50 1055.40 -0.10
Baht 32.98 32.86 -0.35
Peso 44.61 44.40 -0.47
Rupiah 12050.00 12160.00 +0.91
Rupee 61.48 61.80 +0.52
Ringgit 3.2595 3.2755 +0.49
Yuan 6.0450 6.0539 +0.15
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)