* Baht resistance line seen at 32.84/dlr, 32.66/dlr * Thai protesters target ministries, threaten bourse * Philippine peso down on corp dlr demand, weak stocks (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 14 The Thai baht hit a near two-week high on Tuesday as a lack of violence in anti-government protests and currency intervention prompted investors to cover short positions, while most other emerging Asian currencies fell amid weaker stocks. The baht rose as much as 0.5 percent to 32.82 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 2, as local banks and U.S. investors bought the currency, traders said. Bangkok shares turned higher, outperforming most of theirs regional peers. Foreign investors were net buyers of the country's stocks on Monday, increasing their net purchases in the first 13 days to 4.8 billion baht ($145.2 million), according to Thomson Reuters data. Still, investors remained wary of escalating political turmoil as anti-government protesters said they would tighten the blockade around ministries. Hardline factions threatened to storm the stock exchange. "The longer the quagmire continues, the greater the threat of military intervention in order to ease the economic strain," Scotiabank said in a client note. "This in itself would be initially negative for Thai assets, though it wouldn't be unusual to see a relief rally once the dust settles as markets breathe a sigh of relief that there is some sort of forward movement to ease general commerce." The baht has chart support at 32.84, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its December-January depreciation, analysts said. The next support is seen at the 38.2 percent level of 32.66. Some analysts advised selling the baht on rallies to 33.34, the 61.8 percent retracement of its 2009-2013 appreciation. The outlook for emerging Asian currencies also remains weak as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep scaling back its stimulus despite disappointing December U.S. jobs data, which will buoy the dollar. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell on dollar demand from local importers and weaker Manila stocks. The Philippine peso is likely to stay under pressure, but traders hesitated to pushed the Philippine currency weaker than 44.750 per dollar. "That level should be an easy target. But beyond that the picture becomes a bit more fuzzy," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila. The trader said there is too much uncertainty on how quickly the Fed would scale back its stimulus. Last week, investors suffered short squeezes after building up excessive bearish bets with a break of the level. The peso had been firmer than 44.750 for about three years before weakening to 44.851 on Jan. 7. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar fell as local investors sold the unit. Interbank speculators and funds led the selling, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0455 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.27 102.98 -0.28 Sing dlr 1.2670 1.2648 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.023 30.112 +0.30 Korean won 1058.20 1056.70 -0.14 Baht 32.87 32.99 +0.37 Peso 44.72 44.61 -0.26 *Rupiah 12045.00 12045.00 +0.00 *Rupee 61.52 61.55 +0.05 *Ringgit 3.2600 3.2635 +0.11 Yuan 6.0417 6.0434 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.27 105.28 +1.94 Sing dlr 1.2670 1.2632 -0.30 Taiwan dlr 30.023 29.950 -0.24 Korean won 1058.20 1055.40 -0.26 Baht 32.87 32.86 -0.03 Peso 44.72 44.40 -0.73 Rupiah 12045.00 12160.00 +0.95 Rupee 61.52 61.80 +0.46 Ringgit 3.2600 3.2755 +0.48 Yuan 6.0417 6.0539 +0.20 * Financial markets in India, Indonesia and Malaysia are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK, Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)