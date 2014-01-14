(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Jan 14 The Thai baht touched a near three-week high on Tuesday as investors covered short positions, while most emerging Asian currencies slid on stock market weakness. The baht rose as much as 0.9 percent to 32.70 per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 25, on stop-loss dollar selling. The Thai currency also found support as investors unwound bearish bets against the Singapore dollar. Bangkok shares rose more than 1 percent, outperforming most of their regional peers. Protesters trying to topple Thailand's government moved to tighten the blockade around ministries on Tuesday and a hardline faction threatened to storm the stock exchange, but demonstrations have so far remained peaceful. Traders were also wary that Thai authorities may intervene in currency markets if the baht came under too much pressure. Most emerging Asian currencies fell, led by the Philippine peso. The peso fell on dollar demand from importers. The Singapore dollar fell as local speculators and funds sold it, while the South Korean won eased on offshore funds' selling. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0810 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.44 102.98 -0.44 Sing dlr 1.2678 1.2648 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 30.120 30.112 -0.03 Korean won 1059.00 1056.70 -0.22 Baht 32.77 32.99 +0.67 Peso 44.82 44.61 -0.47 *Rupiah 12045.00 12045.00 +0.00 *Rupee 61.52 61.55 +0.05 *Ringgit 3.2600 3.2635 +0.11 Yuan 6.0411 6.0434 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.44 105.28 +1.77 Sing dlr 1.2678 1.2632 -0.36 Taiwan dlr 30.120 29.950 -0.56 Korean won 1059.00 1055.40 -0.34 Baht 32.77 32.86 +0.27 Peso 44.82 44.40 -0.94 Rupiah 12045.00 12160.00 +0.95 Rupee 61.52 61.80 +0.46 Ringgit 3.2600 3.2755 +0.48 Yuan 6.0411 6.0539 +0.21 * Financial markets in India, Indonesia and Malaysia were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)