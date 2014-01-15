* Philippine peso may weaken to 45.30/dlr; intervention eyed * Ringgit falls on dlr short-covering * Won down on offshore funds selling, exporters may limit * Baht slips as Thai political tensions remain (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Jan 15 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday with the Philippine peso at a more than three-year low as solid U.S. retail data and hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials revived expectations its stimulus could be trimmed aggressively. Stop-loss selling hit the peso, while the Malaysian ringgit fell as investors covered short positions in the dollar. The South Korean won slid as offshore funds sold it. Thailand's baht edged weaker on sustained political turmoil as a loud blast shook the house of a senior opposition leader overnight. The dollar broadly rose as U.S. retail sales edged up in December with a core spending gauge posting a big jump, suggesting a solid recovery in the world's largest economy. Traders and analysts said that eased doubt over how quickly the Fed would scale back its bond-buying programme, which stemmed from disappointing U.S. December jobs data. In addition, two of the Fed's most hawkish policymakers, who take up voting power this year, said the central bank should bring its bond-buying program to a swift close. "Asian markets will likely focus more on the implication on the pace of Fed tapering rather than the economic improvement in the U.S.", which would put pressure on most Asian currencies, said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. Most emerging Asian currencies extended this year's losses as a Fed policy shift is expected to cause more capital outflows from the region. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso lost 0.4 percent to 44.99 per dollar, its weakest since September 2010 as a break of a support at 44.85 triggered stop-loss selling among interbank speculators. Investors were wary of potential intervention by the central bank to support the Philippine currency, especially around the psychologically-significant level of 45.00. Still, the local unit is seen trying to weaken past that level, traders said. "The onshore market is still not overly long dollar," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila. Another senior Philippine bank trader expected the peso to test 45.30, the low in September 2010, in coming days. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as investors scrambled to cover dollar short positions. Its one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) also eased to the greenback, suggesting further slides. Most Malaysian government bond yields rose. Spot ringgit may slip to 3.3000 per dollar, its low on Jan. 3, if the Malaysian currency ends the session weaker than 3.2800, traders said. WON The won slid as offshore funds' selling prompted local banks to add dollar holdings, traders said. "Some offshore names appeared to start covering dollar short positions, so the won may ease a bit more," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. However, traders said the South Korean currency may find support around 1,065 per dollar, where exporters chased it for settlements previously. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0421 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.45 104.21 -0.23 Sing dlr 1.2705 1.2693 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.091 30.159 +0.23 Korean won 1062.70 1059.10 -0.34 Baht 32.79 32.77 -0.06 Peso 44.99 44.82 -0.39 Rupiah 12070.00 12045.00 -0.21 Rupee 61.60 61.55 -0.08 Ringgit 3.2830 3.2635 -0.59 Yuan 6.0467 6.0412 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.45 105.28 +0.79 Sing dlr 1.2705 1.2632 -0.57 Taiwan dlr 30.091 29.950 -0.47 Korean won 1062.70 1055.40 -0.69 Baht 32.79 32.86 +0.21 Peso 44.99 44.40 -1.32 Rupiah 12070.00 12160.00 +0.75 Rupee 61.60 61.80 +0.32 Ringgit 3.2830 3.2755 -0.23 Yuan 6.0467 6.0539 +0.12 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)