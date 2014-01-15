(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Jan 15 The Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as solid U.S. retail data and hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials revived expectations its stimulus could be trimmed aggressively. The Indian rupee, however, rose as data showed headline inflation in December eased to a five-month low, raising expectations the central bank will keep interest rates on hold at its policy review on Jan. 28. The peso ended local trade down 0.4 percent at 45.00 per dollar, its weakest since September 2010 on stop-loss selling. The ringgit fell as investors covered short positions in the dollar. The South Korean won slid as offshore funds sold it. Thailand's baht edged weaker on sustained political turmoil as a loud blast shook the house of a senior opposition leader overnight. The dollar broadly rose as U.S. retail sales edged up in December with a core spending gauge posting a big jump, suggesting a solid recovery in the world's largest economy. Traders and analysts said that eased doubt over how quickly the Fed would scale back its bond-buying programme, which stemmed from disappointing U.S. December jobs data. In addition, two of the Fed's most hawkish policymakers, who take up voting power this year, said the central bank should bring its bond-buying program to a swift close. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.29 104.21 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2710 1.2693 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.200 30.159 -0.14 Korean won 1062.75 1059.10 -0.34 Baht 32.84 32.77 -0.21 Peso 45.00 44.82 -0.41 Rupiah 12080.00 12045.00 -0.29 Rupee 61.48 61.55 +0.12 Ringgit 3.2830 3.2635 -0.59 Yuan 6.0462 6.0412 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.29 105.28 +0.94 Sing dlr 1.2710 1.2632 -0.61 Taiwan dlr 30.200 29.950 -0.83 Korean won 1062.75 1055.40 -0.69 Baht 32.84 32.86 +0.06 Peso 45.00 44.40 -1.34 Rupiah 12080.00 12160.00 +0.66 Rupee 61.48 61.80 +0.53 Ringgit 3.2830 3.2755 -0.23 Yuan 6.0462 6.0539 +0.13 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)