Jan 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.74 104.56 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2743 1.2726 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.085 30.236 +0.50 Korean won 1064.70 1062.70 -0.19 Baht 32.91 32.87 -0.12 Peso 45.11 45.00 -0.24 Rupiah 12110.00 12080.00 -0.25 Rupee 61.54 61.54 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2930 3.2865 -0.20 Yuan 6.0517 6.0460 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.74 105.28 +0.51 Sing dlr 1.2743 1.2632 -0.87 Taiwan dlr 30.085 29.950 -0.45 Korean won 1064.70 1055.40 -0.87 Baht 32.91 32.86 -0.15 Peso 45.11 44.40 -1.59 Rupiah 12110.00 12160.00 +0.41 Rupee 61.54 61.80 +0.42 Ringgit 3.2930 3.2755 -0.53 Yuan 6.0517 6.0539 +0.04 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)