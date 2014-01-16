Jan 16 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 104.74 104.56 -0.18
Sing dlr 1.2743 1.2726 -0.13
Taiwan dlr 30.085 30.236 +0.50
Korean won 1064.70 1062.70 -0.19
Baht 32.91 32.87 -0.12
Peso 45.11 45.00 -0.24
Rupiah 12110.00 12080.00 -0.25
Rupee 61.54 61.54 -0.00
Ringgit 3.2930 3.2865 -0.20
Yuan 6.0517 6.0460 -0.09
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 104.74 105.28 +0.51
Sing dlr 1.2743 1.2632 -0.87
Taiwan dlr 30.085 29.950 -0.45
Korean won 1064.70 1055.40 -0.87
Baht 32.91 32.86 -0.15
Peso 45.11 44.40 -1.59
Rupiah 12110.00 12160.00 +0.41
Rupee 61.54 61.80 +0.42
Ringgit 3.2930 3.2755 -0.53
Yuan 6.0517 6.0539 +0.04
